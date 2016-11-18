Thanksgiving 2016: Where to Get the Best Holiday Pie for Your Dessert Table

EXPAND Pumpkin pie from Sweetness Bakeshop Courtesy of Sweetness Bakeshop

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, all eyes are on that turkey. After the tryptophan-induced coma wears off, the sweet cravings kick-in and it's time for dessert. And, out of all possible options, a good old-fashioned pie is still king.

Sure, you could peel apples and roll your own crust, but why not just hop over to one of Miami's fine bakeries and pick a few up? Here are the best places to order a pie for your Thanksgiving table.

Sweetness Bakeshop

The family-owned Sweetness Bakeshop in South Miami is slicing up seasonal pies and treats for the holiday season. If you're looking for that classic pie to accent your dessert display, try the pumpkin or Dutch apple pies. The best-seller every year at Sweetness is hands-down the bourbon pecan pie ($24) made with Maker's Mark bourbon. Of course, if you don't fancy a pie, the shop also has mini cupcakes in seasonal flavors and croissant bread pudding. Order ahead by Sunday, November 20, or if you are undecided, walk in next Wednesday. Customers can order via phone 305-776-0810 or email info@sweetnessbakeshop.net.

Fireman Derek's Cafe & Bake Shop

Choose classic apple crumb ($30) and pumpkin ($25) pies if you want to imagine feeling a crisp chill in the fall air. For something a little more "Miami," pick up a Key lime pie ($25). The real deal that is sure stand out and make the other desserts jealous is the krack pie — the perfect balance of sweetness with a hint of savory. Sitting on top of the buttery, flakey crust is a layer of dark salted caramel covered with a heavy layer of powdered sugar. Reserve a pie through Sunday, November 20. On Wednesday, November 23, the shop will have a steady supply of holiday pies for last-minute purchase. Call 786-703-3623 to order or email firemandereksklp@gmail.com.

Turkey cake à la Bunnie Cakes.

Bunnie Cakes

Bunnie Cakes has gluten-free and vegan options that will satisfy any sweet tooth. Seasonal staples like pumpkin, apple, and sweet potato pies are available for $32. Choose pumpkin or sweet potato and add a kitschy phrase like “We are thankful for pie” or “Wanna piece of me?” Of course, there's also the famous turkey cake. Check out the Thanksgiving menu and order via email at orders@bunniecakes.com or call 786-268-9790.

Zak the Baker

Grabbing bread for the Thanksgiving feast at Zak the Baker? Might as well grab a pie. The Wynwood bakery is taking pre-orders for holiday pies. Whether you're looking for a classic flavor or something a little more edgy, the shop has five options ($32 each) this Thanksgiving: pumpkin cream cheese, apple, pecan bourbon, chocolate orange, and lemon blueberry meringue. Customers will only be able to pre-order pies by emailing at info@zakthebaker.com or calling 786-347-7100. ZTB will be open Thanksgiving morning for order pick-up. Breads and other pastries will also be available.

