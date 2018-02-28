 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Parkland Pride cocktailEXPAND
Parkland Pride cocktail
Courtesy of Andy Yeager

Tap 42's Parkland Pride Cocktail Will Benefit Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund

Elena Vivas | February 28, 2018 | 8:58am
AA

In the wake of the Stoneman Douglas shooting, South Floridians continue to grapple with the reality of such grim events. While many seek relief through protest and social media, cathartic efforts continue to pop up throughout our community.

One of them is Tap 42's Parkland Pride. The cocktail, made with Ketel One vodka, blackberry purée, lemon, and thyme, will be available March 1 through 14 and will be served at Tap 42's locations in Coral Gables, midtown Miami, Boca Raton, and Fort Lauderdale.

Related Stories

The Parkland Pride costs $9, and 100 percent of its proceeds will go directly to the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund, the GoFundMe page created by the Broward Education Foundation earlier this month. The fund will provide financial support to victims and their families as they travel the tough road ahead.

Andy Yeager, partner and chief operating officer of TapCo. Restaurant Group, credits his staff for creating the cocktail. "We have several alumni of  Stoneman Douglas working with us, including our general manager in the Boca Raton store, Melissa Finkelstein. In creating Parkland Pride, we just wanted to pay homage to the wonderful community of Parkland and continue to push in favor of these wonderful students and their causes."

Tap 42 is no newcomer to philanthropy, tailoring many of its tap takeovers to support local and national causes, including ALS and animal rescue.

Tap 42. 3301 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-709-5000;  tap42.com.

301 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-391-1566; tap42.com.

1411 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-4900; tap42.com.

5050 Town Center Cir., Boca Raton; 561-235-5819; tap42.com.

Donate directly to the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund at gofundme.com.

Popular Stories

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >