Tap 42's Parkland Pride Cocktail Will Benefit Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund

In the wake of the Stoneman Douglas shooting, South Floridians continue to grapple with the reality of such grim events. While many seek relief through protest and social media, cathartic efforts continue to pop up throughout our community.

One of them is Tap 42's Parkland Pride. The cocktail, made with Ketel One vodka, blackberry purée, lemon, and thyme, will be available March 1 through 14 and will be served at Tap 42's locations in Coral Gables, midtown Miami, Boca Raton, and Fort Lauderdale.