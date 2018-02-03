Super Bowl LII Miami Survival Guide

This Sunday, February 4, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Of course, catching the Super Bowl is much more than watching a football game — it's a ritual where friends meet to eat, drink, and celebrate once a year.

Whether you're making plans to hang at a sports bar or order in a few dozen wings and celebrate at home, here's your guide to eating and drinking through the most important day in the NFL.

Super Bowl LII Watch Parties in Miami. If you haven't scored tickets to the game, no worries — nearly every bar and restaurant in Miami is gearing up to host watch parties. There's one for every taste, from poolside bashes to intimate gatherings. Here are Miami's best places to watch the game. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m., but most parties will begin earlier.

EXPAND Avocado toast Courtesy of Biscayne Brewing

Super Bowl LII: Miami Brewery Watch Parties. It's been a long season, but finally, the game of games is here. Instead of throwing the usual house party, gather your fellow fans and head to one of Miami's many breweries, where there'll be unlimited fresh beer and plenty of TV screens.

The Ten Best Sports Bars in Miami. Miami has two types of sports fans: the die-hards and the bandwagoners. You can easily find both at the best sports bars scattered throughout the Magic City. But to be ranked among the best, sports bars must offer more than plenty of TV screens and stellar beer. Impressive food menus, creative cocktails, and the right vibes can turn an average watering hole into a game-day haven.

Valeria Lease

Super Bowl LII: Find New England and Philadelphia Grub in Miami. While the Eagles and Patriots prepare for their showdown, fans are also formulating strategic game plans. This year, go beyond the jersey and pay homage to your team with some of these Philly and New England favorites found right here in the Magic City.

It's the Worcestershire sauce that makes Sports Grill's wings kings. Courtesy of South Florida Burger Overload

Miami's Ten Best Chicken Wings. If you're on a quest for Miami's best chicken wings, there are a few things to keep in mind. First is to order the smallest available portion at each restaurant, because this is a marathon, not a sprint. Beyond that, you'll need a pen and paper to document the intimate details of each variety. Think you've got it covered? Not yet. We also recommend some floss. Squirrel away any extra moist towelettes — they'll come in handy. Take along a travel bottle of hand sanitizer too. Last, you'll want to have some lip balm. Those wings can burn.

