Super Bowl LII: Find New England and Philadelphia Grub in Miami

The Super Bowl is upon us, and while the Eagles and Patriots prepare for their showdown, fans are also formulating strategic game plans.

This year, go beyond the jersey and pay homage to your team with some of these Philadelphia and New England favorites found right here in the Magic City.

Lobster roll at Luke's Lobster. For Pats fans, nothing says New England like a creamy lobster roll. Luke's Lobster offers sustainably sourced lobster, crab, and shrimp rolls dressed with lemon juice, mayo, butter, and a secret seasoning. A single lobster roll costs $17, or grab 30 mini lobster rolls for $170. Orders can be placed by visiting lukeslobster.com/catering or calling 646-504-4618. Orders over $150 will receive free delivery in Brickell and Aventura. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami, and 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; lukeslobster.com



The "original Philly" cheesesteak at Philly Grub. Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease

Philly cheesesteak at Philly Grub. In Philadelphia, the debate of whether Geno's or Pat's has the best sandwich is epic, but in Miami-Dade, Philly Grub makes the most authentic version. A split Amoroso roll is layered with thinly sliced beef, onions, and Cheez Whiz in the classic Philly style. Philly Grub in Pinecrest also offers soft pretzels and pierogis. The original cheesesteak costs $8.76, or customize a tailgate box for $76 that includes an assortment of menu items. 8269 SW 124th St., Pinecrest; 786-250-5390; orderphillygrub.com.

Chowdah Photo by Laine Doss

Clam chowder at the Big Cheese. This hearty soup traditionally includes chopped clams, thick cream, and diced potatoes with a side of oyster crackers. A large batch of chowder from the Big Cheese will delight any diehard Patriot, and the unlikely source, typically known for its pizza, ladles up some wicked chowdah alongside freshly baked rolls for $4.25 a bowl. Place large orders in advance. 8080 SW 67th Ave., Miami; 786-509-7587; bigcheesemiami.com.

EXPAND Red velvet whoopee pies Photo by Clarissa Buch

Whoopie pies at Sweetness Bakeshop. The cream-filled cake sandwiches are loved in both Pennsylvania and New England, making it a sweet treat for everyone at your Super Bowl party. Sweetness Bakeshop, located in South Miami, crafts whoopie pies in a variety of flavors, such as red velvet, chocolate, and pumpkin spice, for $2.50 each. The bakery is also producing Super Bowl-themed cupcakes for both teams. Patriots fans can pick up boozy Sam Adams cupcakes topped with beer-infused chocolate buttercream and vanilla bean pastry cream. Eagles fans can scarf down an oatmeal stout cake with salted caramel filling, peanut butter frosting, and caramelized pretzel topping ($1.25 each or $16 for a dozen). 9549 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-271-7791; sweetnessbakeshop.net.

Death by Chocolate Courtesy of Mojo Donut

Boston cream pie doughnut at Mojo Donuts. The official dessert of Massachusetts, the Boston Cream Pie is the perfect extension of New England culture. A doughnut version, stuffed with pastry cream and topped with chocolate drizzle, can be found at Mojo Donuts.The specialty doughnut is priced at $1.49, but Mojo offers a 12 percent discount when ordering a dozen. 8870 Bird Rd., #13, Miami; 305-223-6656; mojodonuts.com.

