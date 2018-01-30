Super Bowl LII Watch Parties in Miami

This Sunday, February 4, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. If you haven't scored tickets to the game, no worries — nearly every bar and restaurant in Miami is gearing up to host watch parties.
There's one for every taste, from poolside bashes to intimate gatherings. Here are Miami's best places to watch the game. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m., but most parties will begin earlier.
American Social Brickell. Watch the game on more than 25 TV sets, and choose from dozens of craft beers. The bar will offer a 47-foot LED screen floating on the Miami River. Drink specials include $20 buckets of Heineken and Dos Equis bottles, $8 Jack Daniel's drinks, $5 Jack Fire and Honey shots, $100 Jack Fire and Honey bottles, and $150 bottles of Ketel One. 690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-223-7004; americansocialbar.com.
Basement Miami. Beginning at 5 p.m., drink $20 beer buckets and $10 beer-and-shot combos. A premium open bar package is available from 6 to 9 p.m. (bowling, skating, and food not included). A one-hour bowling-lane package is available with a $300 food and beverage minimum. Super Bowl menu items include chips with pea guacamole ($12), jerk chicken quesadillas ($15), chicken fingers with fries ($12), pulled pork sliders ($12) and chicken wings ($14). 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4548; basementmiami.com.
Batch Gastropub. Craft your own Super Bowl experience at Batch. Reserve a table ($40 per person) and each guest gets two drinks (draft beer, tap cocktail, or sangria) and half of an appetizer (one appetizer per two people at the table). A premium VIP-booth option includes one bottle of Grey Goose vodka, Basil Hayden bourbon, Bacardi 8 rum, or Tres Generaciones tequila, one bucket of beer, and six appetizers. To-go platters are also available for those partying at home. Email miamiinfo@batchgastropub to order. Reserve a table at batchmiamisuperbowl.eventbrite.com. 30 SW 12th St., Miami; 305-808-5555; batchmiami.com.
Brickell City Centre. From 5 to 10 p.m., enjoy the game alfresco on a giant projector. Enjoy the weather, grab a beer, and purchase bites from Box of Chacos, Vintage Pops, Don Giuseppe Pizzeria, Miami Smokers, Burger Supreme, DoggyStyle Miami Hot Dogs, and other local favorites. Admission is free with registration through eventbrite.com. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-465-6534; brickellcitycentre.com.
Foxhole. Drink $4 draft beers courtesy of Biscayne Bay Brewery. Foxhole's sister restaurant, Drunken Dragon, will offer food from 5 to 11 p.m. and celebrate your team's win until 5 a.m. RSVP through eventbrite.com. 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach; 305-534-3511; foxholebar.com.
Kiki on the River. Watch the game while eating special menu items such as a New England lobster roll ($26), Greek-style nachos ($18), Philly cheesesteak ($24), and chicken wings (12 for $24). 450 NW North River Dr., Miami; 786-502-3243; kikiontheriver.com.
MO Bar + Lounge at Mandarin Oriental. Enjoy an extended social menu hour with $8 cocktails, wine, and beer and $5 light bites until 9 p.m. 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-913-8358; mandarinoriental.com.
Monty's Coconut Grove. Pair the game with a waterfront view and frozen drinks such as piña coladas, rum runners, frozen margaritas, and Miami Vices. 2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove, 305-856-3992; montysrawbar.com.
Nautilus South Beach. The property will host a backyard barbecue with the game on big-screen TVs. Admission is free, and food is à la carte. The barbecue will offer ribs, wings, nachos, and burgers, specialty cocktails, and bottle service. Poolside cabanas come equipped with TVs and offer access to the salt-water pool; prices vary by party size and location. To reserve, call 305-503-5700. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com/hotel/nautilus.
Nikki Beach. The beach hot spot will pregame with its Amazing Sundays brunch, including a tailgate with Patriots- and Eagles-themed color wars, football trivia, and other fun. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $49.95. 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com
Rácket. This new Wynwood venue with two bars will open at 1 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday and offer $4 drafts all day courtesy of Biscayne Bay Brewery. Watch the game on couches while drinking tiki cocktails or at the bar while downing craft beer. For table reservations, email info@racketwynwood.com or call 786-637-2987. 150 NW 24th St., Miami; racketwynwood.com.
Sweet Liberty. From 4 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sweet Liberty will host a watch party with special menu items that reflect each team's hometown spirit, including cheesesteaks and lobster rolls. The bar will roll in extra TV screens so everyone can see the action. Enjoy craft cocktails, beer and rosé on tap, and a limited food menu of fan favorites such as cauliflower nachos, wings, and burgers. 237 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.
The Wynwood Yard. The Yard's Super Bowl watch party begins at 3 p.m. with food trucks and beer and cocktail options from the Bar at the Yard. Admission is free. 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com.
