Super Bowl LII Watch Parties in Miami

This Sunday, February 4, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. If you haven't scored tickets to the game, no worries — nearly every bar and restaurant in Miami is gearing up to host watch parties.

There's one for every taste, from poolside bashes to intimate gatherings. Here are Miami's best places to watch the game. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m., but most parties will begin earlier.

American Social Brickell. Watch the game on more than 25 TV sets, and choose from dozens of craft beers. The bar will offer a 47-foot LED screen floating on the Miami River. Drink specials include $20 buckets of Heineken and Dos Equis bottles, $8 Jack Daniel's drinks, $5 Jack Fire and Honey shots, $100 Jack Fire and Honey bottles, and $150 bottles of Ketel One. 690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-223-7004; americansocialbar.com.