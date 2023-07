More Miami Restaurants Than Ever Earned Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards for 2023

Best Award of Excellence

Award of Excellence



Every year,magazine hands out awards to restaurants where wine is truly superb, and in 2023, more South Florida restaurants than ever before are being recognized.A total of 72 restaurants across Miami-Dade and Broward counties received designations from the magazine — the most ever for South Florida, with 30 earning the "Best Award of Excellence" designation. None made it to the very top rank with a "Grand Award," given this year to only 93 restaurants globally.The process for earning an award is rigorous: Restaurants apply for consideration, and if approved, the magazine sends inspectors to make sure their wine lists are expertly curated and sourced. Each ofthree categories is sorted by the size and breadth of their wine programs, taking into account the depth of regions, vintages, and staff expertise on display.The consumer guide is equally comprehensive, describing selected restaurants' cuisine, number of selections, and regional strengths. Ariete in Coconut Grove, for instance, is particularly good for French and Californian wines, while Basque specialist Leku is strong in Spanish varieties.Naturally, the list leans toward high-end and trendy spots. Instagram-famous restaurants Carbone Swan , and Sexy Fish earned awards, as did mainstays like Prime 112 Smith & Wollensky , and Michael's Genuine. The Surf Club , whose celebrity chef founder Thomas Keller features on the issue's cover, earned a "Best Award of Excellence," as did Michelin-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi's Fiola 2023"Best of Miami" winners Klaw Zuma , and Chica also earned awards.We've compiled the complete list of all 2023 South Florida winners below. Think of it as the ultimate Miami wine lover's to-do list. To learn whathad to say about each restaurant, visit the website Amara at ParaisoCasa JuanchoChicaContessa MiamiCote MiamiDirty French SteakhouseFerraro's Kitchen MiamiKlaw RestaurantSexy FishThe Capital Grille (Miami)ZumaFiola MiamiZucca MiamiCarboneHaSalon MiamiJayaMila Miami BeachMila OmakasePrime 112Red, the SteakhouseSmith & WollenskyAvraCasa D'Angelo AventuraLido at the Surf ClubThe Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas KellerBourbon SteakCasa D'AngeloCouncil Oak Steaks & SeafoodMastro's Ocean ClubSteak 954GekkoKomodoLekuMichael's GenuineSwanTruluck'sArieteBotanico Gin & CookhouseRusty PelicanThe Key ClubChef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and BarFogo de ChãoMorton's the SteakhousePerry's Steakhouse & GrilleSeasons 52Tur KitchenBLT PrimeFogo de Chão (Miami Beach)MacchialinaMakotoPapi SteakSTK South BeachSantorini by GeorgiosLe ZooMorton's the Steakhouse (North Miami Beach)The Palm MiamiAbiakaChima SteakhouseCipressoDel Frisco's GrilleDiplomat PrimeEddie V's Prime SeafoodFogo de Chão (Fort Lauderdale)GG's WaterfrontKuroMorton's the Steakhouse (Fort Lauderdale)Seasons 52 (Fort Lauderdale)Seasons 52 (Sunrise)ThasosThe Capital Grille (Fort Lauderdale)The Terrace Grill (Fort Lauderdale)Timpano Las Olas