More Miami Restaurants Than Ever Earned Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards for 2023

A total of 72 restaurants across Miami-Dade and Broward counties received designations from the magazine — the most ever for South Florida, with 30 earning the "Best Award of Excellence" designation. None made it to the very top rank with a "Grand Award," given this year to only 93 restaurants globally.
The process for earning an award is rigorous: Restaurants apply for consideration, and if approved, the magazine sends inspectors to make sure their wine lists are expertly curated and sourced. Each of Wine Spectator's three categories is sorted by the size and breadth of their wine programs, taking into account the depth of regions, vintages, and staff expertise on display.
The consumer guide is equally comprehensive, describing selected restaurants' cuisine, number of selections, and regional strengths. Ariete in Coconut Grove, for instance, is particularly good for French and Californian wines, while Basque specialist Leku is strong in Spanish varieties.
Naturally, the list leans toward high-end and trendy spots. Instagram-famous restaurants Carbone, Swan, and Sexy Fish earned awards, as did mainstays like Prime 112, Smith & Wollensky, and Michael's Genuine. The Surf Club, whose celebrity chef founder Thomas Keller features on the issue's cover, earned a "Best Award of Excellence," as did Michelin-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi's Fiola. New Times 2023 "Best of Miami" winners Klaw, Zuma, and Chica also earned awards.
We've compiled the complete list of all 2023 South Florida winners below. Think of it as the ultimate Miami wine lover's to-do list. To learn what Wine Spectator had to say about each restaurant, visit the website.
Best Award of ExcellenceMiami
Amara at Paraiso
Casa Juancho
Chica
Contessa Miami
Cote Miami
Dirty French Steakhouse
Ferraro's Kitchen Miami
Klaw Restaurant
Sexy Fish
The Capital Grille (Miami)
Zuma
Coral Gables / South Dade
Fiola Miami
Zucca Miami
Miami Beach
Carbone
HaSalon Miami
Jaya
Mila Miami Beach
Mila Omakase
Prime 112
Red, the Steakhouse
Smith & Wollensky
North Miami / Surfside / Bal Harbor / Sunny Isles / Aventura
Avra
Casa D'Angelo Aventura
Lido at the Surf Club
The Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller
Broward County
Bourbon Steak
Casa D'Angelo
Council Oak Steaks & Seafood
Mastro's Ocean Club
Steak 954
Award of Excellence
Miami
Gekko
Komodo
Leku
Michael's Genuine
Swan
Truluck's
Coconut Grove / Key Biscayne
Ariete
Botanico Gin & Cookhouse
Rusty Pelican
The Key Club
Coral Gables / South Dade
Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar
Fogo de Chão
Morton's the Steakhouse
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
Seasons 52
Tur Kitchen
Doral
BLT Prime
Miami Beach
Fogo de Chão (Miami Beach)
Macchialina
Makoto
Papi Steak
STK South Beach
Santorini by Georgios
North Miami / Surfside / Bal Harbor / Sunny Isles
Le Zoo
Morton's the Steakhouse (North Miami Beach)
The Palm Miami
Broward County
Abiaka
Chima Steakhouse
Cipresso
Del Frisco's Grille
Diplomat Prime
Eddie V's Prime Seafood
Fogo de Chão (Fort Lauderdale)
GG's Waterfront
Kuro
Morton's the Steakhouse (Fort Lauderdale)
Seasons 52 (Fort Lauderdale)
Seasons 52 (Sunrise)
Thasos
The Capital Grille (Fort Lauderdale)
The Terrace Grill (Fort Lauderdale)
Timpano Las Olas