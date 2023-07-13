Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer & Wine

More Miami Restaurants Than Ever Earned Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards for 2023

July 13, 2023 10:35AM

Ariete's wine program, run by sommelier Adrián López, earned a 2023 Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator.
Ariete's wine program, run by sommelier Adrián López, earned a 2023 Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator. Ariete Hospitality Group photo
Every year, Wine Spectator magazine hands out awards to restaurants where wine is truly superb, and in 2023, more South Florida restaurants than ever before are being recognized.

A total of 72 restaurants across Miami-Dade and Broward counties received designations from the magazine — the most ever for South Florida, with 30 earning the "Best Award of Excellence" designation. None made it to the very top rank with a "Grand Award," given this year to only 93 restaurants globally.

The process for earning an award is rigorous: Restaurants apply for consideration, and if approved, the magazine sends inspectors to make sure their wine lists are expertly curated and sourced. Each of Wine Spectator's three categories is sorted by the size and breadth of their wine programs, taking into account the depth of regions, vintages, and staff expertise on display.

The consumer guide is equally comprehensive, describing selected restaurants' cuisine, number of selections, and regional strengths. Ariete in Coconut Grove, for instance, is particularly good for French and Californian wines, while Basque specialist Leku is strong in Spanish varieties.

Naturally, the list leans toward high-end and trendy spots. Instagram-famous restaurants Carbone, Swan, and Sexy Fish earned awards, as did mainstays like Prime 112, Smith & Wollensky, and Michael's Genuine. The Surf Club, whose celebrity chef founder Thomas Keller features on the issue's cover, earned a "Best Award of Excellence," as did Michelin-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi's Fiola. New Times 2023 "Best of Miami" winners Klaw, Zuma, and Chica also earned awards.

We've compiled the complete list of all 2023 South Florida winners below. Think of it as the ultimate Miami wine lover's to-do list. To learn what Wine Spectator had to say about each restaurant, visit the website.

Best Award of Excellence

Miami
Amara at Paraiso
Casa Juancho
Chica
Contessa Miami
Cote Miami
Dirty French Steakhouse
Ferraro's Kitchen Miami
Klaw Restaurant
Sexy Fish
The Capital Grille (Miami)
Zuma

Coral Gables / South Dade
Fiola Miami
Zucca Miami

Miami Beach
Carbone
HaSalon Miami
Jaya
Mila Miami Beach
Mila Omakase
Prime 112
Red, the Steakhouse
Smith & Wollensky

North Miami / Surfside / Bal Harbor / Sunny Isles / Aventura
Avra
Casa D'Angelo Aventura
Lido at the Surf Club
The Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller

Broward County
Bourbon Steak
Casa D'Angelo
Council Oak Steaks & Seafood
Mastro's Ocean Club
Steak 954

Award of Excellence

Miami
Gekko
Komodo
Leku
Michael's Genuine
Swan
Truluck's

Coconut Grove / Key Biscayne
Ariete
Botanico Gin & Cookhouse
Rusty Pelican
The Key Club

Coral Gables / South Dade
Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar
Fogo de Chão
Morton's the Steakhouse
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
Seasons 52
Tur Kitchen

Doral
BLT Prime

Miami Beach
Fogo de Chão (Miami Beach)
Macchialina
Makoto
Papi Steak
STK South Beach
Santorini by Georgios

North Miami / Surfside / Bal Harbor / Sunny Isles
Le Zoo
Morton's the Steakhouse (North Miami Beach)
The Palm Miami

Broward County
Abiaka
Chima Steakhouse
Cipresso
Del Frisco's Grille
Diplomat Prime
Eddie V's Prime Seafood
Fogo de Chão (Fort Lauderdale)
GG's Waterfront
Kuro
Morton's the Steakhouse (Fort Lauderdale)
Seasons 52 (Fort Lauderdale)
Seasons 52 (Sunrise)
Thasos
The Capital Grille (Fort Lauderdale)
The Terrace Grill (Fort Lauderdale)
Timpano Las Olas
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Douglas Markowitz has covered art and music in South Florida for nearly a decade, with stories published by Resident Advisor, the Miami Herald, the Sun Sentinel, Artburst, Burnaway, and principally the Miami New Times, where he interned in 2017. In 2023 he was named a finalist for the Knight-Esserman Journalism Award. He is a University of North Florida graduate and former culture editor at the Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Douglas Markowitz

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
South Beach Shark Club

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation