Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer & Wine

Prison Pals Wins Top Spot at World Beer Cup Competition

May 24, 2023 8:00AM

Doral-based Prison Pals took home third place for its Nelson Hazy IPA during the 2023 World Beer Cup.
Doral-based Prison Pals took home third place for its Nelson Hazy IPA during the 2023 World Beer Cup. Prison Pals photo
Prison Pals Brewing Company brewmaster Diego Setti doesn't consider himself a "hop head" — a person who enjoys drinking, or even brewing, hop-forward beers like India Pale Ales.

The head brewer at the two-year-old Doral-based brewery enjoys brewing lagers and traditional beer styles, the type of beers that Prison Pals has built its core lineup around.

This makes the brewer's recent achievement of earning a bronze medal in one of the world's most challenging craft beer competitions for one of its most competitive categories — the "hazy IPA" — even more impressive.

"I still can't believe it," Setti tells New Times. "Having just reached our two-year anniversary, it's quite amazing. Winning a medal at the World Beer Cup is a significant achievement."

Earlier this month, Prison Pals received third place in the 2023 World Beer Cup, often referred to as "the Olympics of beer," for its "Nelson Hazy IPA." Held annually in conjunction with the Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America, it stands as one of the world's largest competitions in the craft beer industry.

First brewed in July 2021, Nelson was the second hazy IPA Setti brewed for Prison Pals after relocating to the U.S. to join the brewery's opening team.  Setti says he spent months researching various methods for creating his rendition of the India Pale Ale known for its opaque "hazy" body and smooth hop finish, brewing the now seasonal "Hop Abduction," which used Galaxy hops.

"When the hops became hard to find, we changed them. We knew we had a diamond — we just needed to keep polishing it," he adds.

The award-winning Nelson Hazy IPA is made using a mix of Citra cryo and Nelson Sauvin hops that lend flavor without a harsh hop bitterness thanks to a double dry hop finish, explains Setti. With seven pounds of hops per barrel, the beer is built on a generous grain build of barley, oats, and wheat that pours a cloudy straw yellow and offers a smooth, cloudy mouthfeel.

Prison Pals was founded in 2019 by Argentinian-born Juan Pipkin and his friends, including operations director Matias Moroni, general manager Gabriel Sarasqueta, and Setti as head brewer. In its few years in business, the brewery has become known for both its experimental and traditional approach to beer making.

Since the World Beer Cup win, Setti notes a growing interest in Prison Pals' IPA lineup, which includes the double IPA version of Nelson dubbed "Double Nelson," the East Coast-style "Queen" IPA, and the seasonal "Mega Hazy."

The brewery also offers a year-round flagship lineup that includes true-to-style lagers, an American pale ale, a blonde ale, and a "smoothie series" of fruit-infused sour ales.

For those interested in sampling one of the world's best beers, the Nelson Hazy IPA is available year-round at both Prison Pal taprooms in Doral and Oakland Park. The beer is sold on draft for $8 a pint and $25 for a four pack of 16-ounce cans.

Prison Pals. 8302 NW 14th St., Doral; and 3555 N. Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park; prisonpalsbc.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Afro Nation Occupation

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation