Miami Beer Week Returns for Year Two Alongside Tripping Animals' Irie Jungle Fest

Miami Beer Week is back for its second year, offering craft beer lovers a chance to explore the city's best breweries via a week of beer-themed events, releases, and more.The weeklong festivities will kick off on Saturday, April 15, at Unbranded Brewing and culminates with Tripping Animals' Irie Jungle Fest and the second-annual Super Good Lager Fest hosted by Offsite in Little River.According to Miami Beer Week creator William Rivera, the seven days of suds offer area residents the perfect opportunity to explore the Magic City's best breweries and beer-focused establishments."Our first year was amazing and really brought a lot of awareness to the Miami craft beer scene," Rivera tells. "For year two, we're looking to expand on that and keep the momentum going. Not only did we see people coming out to breweries for the first time, but we also really opened peoples' eyes to the bars and restaurants that focus on supporting local beer."This year, Miami Beer Week has grown. Alongside the activations at participating Miami breweries and establishments, the event has expanded to include several activations in Broward County. The standalone events are meant to showcase local craft beer and pop-ups throughout the week.The festivities will include the Miami Beer Week kickoff party at Unbranded Brewing in Hialeah on April 15.Other events include an "Eggs & Kegs" brunch featuring locally made beers and an egg-inspired pop-up collaboration menu by Haochi and Masa Craft at Union on Sunday, April 16; Beer Pong at Over Under on Monday, April 17; a taco Tuesday event hosted by Wolf of Tacos at J. Wakefield alongside the brewery's exclusive Miami Beer Week can release on Tuesday, April 18; Thorn and MIA Beer Co. featuring food by Masa Craft collaboration event on Wednesday, April 19; a "Kaptain Kush 4/20 Celebration" at Kush Wynwood on Thursday, April 20; and happy hour at Better Days featuring Unbranded Brewing on Friday, April 21.Miami Beer Week will again coincide with Irie Jungle, Tripping Animals' sixth-annual 4/20-inspired celebration on April 22 and 23. The indoor/outdoor two-day festival has become well-known for its large-scale beer, wine, and coffee tastings featuring local pop-up vendors and more than 70 of the most acclaimed and prestigious breweries worldwide, including many representing Miami and South Florida.Miami Beer Week will highlight the release of two limited-edition collaboration beers this year. Both will be sold in 16-ounce can four-packs at the collaborating brewery taprooms throughout the week while supplies last.They include J. Wakefield Brewing's "Lager Me, Bro," a lager that will be on draft in the brewery's Wynwood taproom starting this week, and "Pregame," a pineapple-cream soda sour ale that will also be on draft at the brewery, with a portion of distribution proceeds supporting future Miami Beer Week events."Every year, the South Florida craft beer scene gets better and better," sums up Rivera. "Miami Beer Week brings us all together, and it's great to see everyone working as a family and lifting each other up — not just for this event, but many other events. It's amazing what we can accomplish when we work together. We're seeing more breweries participating and more people coming to these events than ever before."