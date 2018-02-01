Super Bowl LII: Miami Brewery Watch Parties

It's been a long season, but finally, the game of games is here. Sunday, February 4, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Instead of throwing the usual house party, gather your fellow fans and head to one of Miami's many breweries, where there'll be unlimited fresh beer and plenty of TV screens.

Here are local breweries that'll host watch parties for the big game:

Biscayne Bay Brewing. From 5 p.m. until the end of the game, enjoy a pitcher of craft beer for $7.50. Fifteen bucks gets you ten wings and a pitcher of beer. 8000 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.

Bousa. Catch the game and enjoy Venezuelan arepas and winter ale for $4. Whenever either team scores a touchdown, you have a three-minute window to buy any beer on tap for $3. 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-833-6040; bousabrewing.com.

Don Deo Brewing Bar & Grill. During the game, enjoy happy-hour pricing on beer, wine, tinto de verano, and prosecco. The kitchen will offer a special burger (Angus or lamb) and beer (both for $12). 275 NE 18th St., Unit 107, Miami; 305-998-8512; facebook.com/dondeobrewingco.

M.I.A. Beer Company. Watch the game on two projector screens or on the big-screen on the patio. Celebrate with food specials such as the Big Game Combo for $49.99, which includes one pepito burger, one quesadilla (steak or chicken), 12 wings, and four chicken tenders, or the Players Combo for $29.99, which comes with one pepito burger, ten wings, and one quesadilla (steak or chicken). The brewery also offers $5 select drafts and 305 Golden Ale pitcher specials. 10400 NW 33rd St., Suite 150, Doral; 786-801-1721; mia.beer.

Miami Brewing Co. In the 10,000-square-foot taproom behind Schnebly Redland's Winery, catch the game on a large projector screen and two flat-screens. A variety of game-day favorites will be served, including wings, burgers, ribs, and nachos. Before watching the Super Bowl, play Ping-Pong, pool, corn hole, and arcade games. 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead; 305-242-1224; miamibrewing.org.

The Tank Brewing Co. Watch the game in the taproom or cigar lounge. Specials include an unlimited Freedom Tower beer and wings for $40. Reserve a table to enter the Super Bowl Bingo for a chance to win prizes such as a pair of tickets to the Tap That Craft event February 10. 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 786-801-1554; thetankbrewing.com.

Veza Sur Brewing Co. Pregame with music from DJ A-Train at 3 p.m. Specials include bottomless micheladas for $15 and a parrillada by Baja Bao. 55 NW 25th St, Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.

