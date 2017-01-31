Miami's Ten Best Chicken Wings

Deep fried, tried, and true. Photo by Gumpanat / Shutterstock.com

If you decide to go on a hunt for Miami's best chicken wings, there are a few things to keep in mind. First is to order the smallest available portion at each restaurant because this is a marathon, not a sprint.

Beyond that you'll need a pen and paper, to remember the intimate details of each variety. Think you've got it covered? Not yet. We'd also recommend some floss. Squirrel away any extra moist towelettes. They'll come in handy. Bring along a travel bottle of hand sanitizer too. Lastly, you'll want to have some lip balm handy. They can burn.

Lucky for you, we already took on the task of discovering the best Miami has to offer. Here's what we found.

It's the Worcestershire that makes Sports Grill's wings kings. Courtesy of South Florida Burger Overload

1. Special Grilled Wings at Sports Grill

Sports Grill, far west on Sunset Drive, is an average-looking sports bar with anything but average wings. They're grilled and have a crispy exterior with plenty of char. After grilling, they're tossed in Sports Grill's spicy signature sauce. The kicker is a quick Worcestershire sauce wash that gives them a vinegary pop and adds an element of savoriness we couldn't find anywhere else. On top of that, they're some of the cheapest around: $4.79 for five.

Shuckers' wings are still among the city's best. Photo by Zachary Fagenson

2. Grilled Wings at Shuckers Bar & Grill

Keep your damn sauce away from Shuckers' grilled wings ($11 for ten, $21 for 20). They're crispy on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside with the perfect amount of spice thanks to a special, secret blend. Just off the 79th Street Causeway, Shuckers sits right on Biscayne Bay. Football and these wings are the ideal way to spend a Sunday. Be careful though, there was more than an hour wait for a table on a recent weekend.

House of Wings' jerk sauce will never do you wrong. Photo by Zachary Fagenson

3. Jerk wings at House of Wings

Opened in 2003 by Musaddiq "aka the King of Poultry" Muhammad, this counter service spot in the heart of historic Overtown (1039 NW Third Ave.) wasted no time in becoming a neighborhood institution. It might have something to do with the array of nearly 60 sauces that span everything from their erotic-sounding cinnamon love to the Barack Obama (a sweet concoction whose secrets the place won't reveal) and the "ghetto flavor" (a sweet-smoky mixture of four barbecue sauces). However, the jerk wings, a combination of fiery jerk seasonings stacked on top of a classic, vinegary buffalo sauce, never disappoint. Get a ten-pack (with one sauce) for $7.95 or 200 (with any combination you like) for just $135.33.

Kleinberg's wings are fiery and cooling all in the same bite. Courtesy of South Florida Burger Overload

4. Smokehouse Wings at Bulldog Barbecue

Former Top Chef contestant and all-around loudmouth Howie Kleinberg took his television momentum and opened this North Miami barbecue joint. His smokehouse wings ($8) are unlike any other we've had. The blue cheese doesn't come on the side — it's mixed in with the spicy hot sauce and dressed over meaty wings. They're somewhat smoky, somewhat spicy, and everything you want in a wing.

Sakaya Kitchen, and its Korean fried chicken wings, turns 8 this year. Courtesy of Sakaya Kitchen

5. Korean Fried Chicken Wings at Sakaya Kitchen

Call it the little shop that Korean Fried Chicken (and honey-orange glazed ribs) built. Richard Hales' double-fried chicken wings have been a hit ever since he mustered the balls to open Sakaya Kitchen in the once-deserted midtown mall. Sweet, crispy and meaty, these wings come sprinkled with chopped scallion and minced garlic and could convert even the most dedicated chicken wing purist.

