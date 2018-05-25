Stubborn Seed's Brunch Is a Feast for the Eyes

When Jeremy Ford opened Stubborn Seed last fall, there was much anticipation to see where the Top Chef winner and Matador Room alumnus would take his restaurant.
The restaurant, created through a partnership between Ford and Grove Bay Hospitality Group, was quickly added to Miami Beach's top restaurants to experience, mostly for his knack for turning out dishes that are colorful and intricate yet approachable and flavorful.
The restaurant's Sunday brunch offers the same care in its brunch. The menu is succinct yet creative, featuring interesting takes on many traditional brunch favorites. Though there are quite a few savory dishes, brunch is pastry chef Dallas Wynne's time to shine with creations that include cracked pepper biscuits, a cinnamon bun baked in its own copper pot, and waffles topped with whipped espresso foam.
Dishes are meant to be shared, so start with the cracked pepper biscuits ($7) or ricotta with kumquat jam and toasted sourdough bread ($8).
Savory items include a bright salad of local greens and aged parmesan ($13), smoked Tennessee pork belly with crispy farm egg ($16), and roasted cauliflower with sunny side eggs ($15). If your brunch isn't complete without lox and bagels, order the mezcal and citrus-cured salmon over an everything brioche ($13).
Sweet items have their own menu, so opt for Dallas Wynne's chai waffles with whipped espresso foam and spiced syrup ($12) or organic strawberry doughnuts topped with sour blueberries ($9).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Sure, Stubborn Seed offers mimosas and rose, but why not just plan to Uber and take advantage of its cocktail program? A full bar at brunch offers the restaurant's favorites like this bespoke Old Fashioned that comes with bitters and simple syrup so you can customize to your exact specifications.
Stubborn Seed. 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-322-5211; stubbornseed.com. Brunch is served Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!