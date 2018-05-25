 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Local lettuces salad ($13)
Local lettuces salad ($13)
Courtesy of Stubborn Seed

Stubborn Seed's Brunch Is a Feast for the Eyes

Laine Doss | May 25, 2018 | 10:02am
AA

When Jeremy Ford opened Stubborn Seed last fall, there was much anticipation to see where the Top Chef winner and Matador Room alumnus would take his restaurant.

The restaurant, created through a partnership between Ford and Grove Bay Hospitality Group, was quickly added to Miami Beach's top restaurants to experience, mostly for his knack for turning out dishes that are colorful and intricate yet approachable and flavorful.

Related Stories

The restaurant's Sunday brunch offers the same care in its brunch. The menu is succinct yet creative, featuring interesting takes on many traditional brunch favorites. Though there are quite a few savory dishes, brunch is pastry chef Dallas Wynne's time to shine with creations that include cracked pepper biscuits, a cinnamon bun baked in its own copper pot, and waffles topped with whipped espresso foam.

Stubborn Seed's Brunch Is a Feast for the Eyes
Photo by Laine Doss

Dishes are meant to be shared, so start with the cracked pepper biscuits ($7) or ricotta with kumquat jam and toasted sourdough bread ($8).

Mezcal-cured salmon
Mezcal-cured salmon
Photo by Laine Doss

Savory items include a bright salad of local greens and aged parmesan ($13), smoked Tennessee pork belly with crispy farm egg ($16), and roasted cauliflower with sunny side eggs ($15). If your brunch isn't complete without lox and bagels, order the mezcal and citrus-cured salmon over an everything brioche ($13).

Stubborn Seed's Brunch Is a Feast for the Eyes
Photo by Laine Doss

Sweet items have their own menu, so opt for Dallas Wynne's chai waffles with whipped espresso foam and spiced syrup ($12) or organic strawberry doughnuts topped with sour blueberries ($9).

Stubborn Seed's Brunch Is a Feast for the Eyes
Courtesy of Stubborn Seed

Sure, Stubborn Seed offers mimosas and rose, but why not just plan to Uber and take advantage of its cocktail program? A full bar at brunch offers the restaurant's favorites like this bespoke Old Fashioned that comes with bitters and simple syrup so you can customize to your exact specifications.

Stubborn Seed. 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-322-5211; stubbornseed.com. Brunch is served Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >