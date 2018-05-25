Stubborn Seed's Brunch Is a Feast for the Eyes

When Jeremy Ford opened Stubborn Seed last fall, there was much anticipation to see where the Top Chef winner and Matador Room alumnus would take his restaurant.

The restaurant, created through a partnership between Ford and Grove Bay Hospitality Group, was quickly added to Miami Beach's top restaurants to experience, mostly for his knack for turning out dishes that are colorful and intricate yet approachable and flavorful.

The restaurant's Sunday brunch offers the same care in its brunch. The menu is succinct yet creative, featuring interesting takes on many traditional brunch favorites. Though there are quite a few savory dishes, brunch is pastry chef Dallas Wynne's time to shine with creations that include cracked pepper biscuits, a cinnamon bun baked in its own copper pot, and waffles topped with whipped espresso foam.