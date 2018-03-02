The St. Regis Bal Harbour Hosts Luxurious Rosé Sunday Brunch

The St. Regis is behind a new and luxurious brunch experience in Bal Harbour. Coined Rosé Sundays, the meal includes bottomless pink bubbly, unlimited trips to a buffet, and an unobstructed view of the Atlantic Ocean. The best part: It's open to locals, not just hotel guests.

For the weekly event, the resort's main waterfront dining room is decorated in a motif not unlike a bridal shower. Various shades of pink, from blush-colored tablecloths to coral-hued booze, dominate the space.

Half of the area is packed with dining stations stocked with sweet and savory items. Staples include an omelet station; a meat and seafood area with roast dry-aged prime rib, sea-salt-crusted fish, king crab legs, freshly shucked oysters, and caviar; a robust charcuterie selection along with an assortment of soups and salads; and a bakery section with fresh bagels, breads, and croissants infused with fruity jams.

A large dessert table is anchored by a five-foot-tall macaron display in the shape of the Eiffel Tower. Sparkly cake pops, key lime pie, chocolate mousse, and other sweets orbit the centerpiece of colorful meringue cookies.

EXPAND Courtesy of the St. Regis Bal Harbour

But what distinguishes the St. Regis' Sunday brunch from other experiences is its lengthy menu of bottomless rosé wines, champagnes, and the hotel's variation on a classic bloody mary or mimosa. For rosé alone, the menu includes nearly ten brands categorized by sparkling or flat.

But all of that food and alcohol comes with a hefty price tag. Brunch costs $95 per person, not including tax and tip. For children under 12, the price is $45. The dining room is known to fill up, which means you'll need a reservation if you want a guaranteed table. The upside is valet parking is free with validation at the restaurant.

If you're a brunch lover, don't miss South Florida's ultimate brunch celebration — New Times' Out to Brunch — from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $50 to $70 through ticketfly.com.

Rosé Sundays. 1 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the St. Regis Bal Harbour, 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-993-0700; stregisbalharbour.com.

