Last Call for South Beach's Iconic Palace Bar

Last Call for South Beach's Iconic Palace Bar

Friday, June 30, 2017 at 1:27 p.m.
By Laine Doss
The Palace's famous drag show on Ocean Drive.EXPAND
The Palace's famous drag show on Ocean Drive.
Photo by Kristin Bjornsen
In April, New Times reported that the Palace Bar would lose its Ocean Drive home in the near future.

Now the date is set for the iconic gay hot spot to dim the house lights forever.

Tuesday, July 4, the Palace Bar will host the Last Dance Block Party, a blowout Independence Day farewell to the bar.

For the past three decades, the Palace Bar has been an Ocean Drive fixture, hosting weekend drag brunches and shows frequented and loved by locals and tourists.

Miami's most famous and fabulous drag performers have all played the Palace, including Tiffany Fantasia, Athena Dion, Missy Meyakie LePaige, and Melissa Hilton. In a Facebook message, Tiffany Fantasia told New Times: "South Beach will not be the same without the Palace."

The bar has long been a symbol for Miami Beach's LGBT community. Its open-door policy made everyone feel welcome and was a beacon of acceptance.

In April, the Real Deal reported that New Yorker Steve Kassin’s Infinity Real Estate had paid $15.25 million to acquire the mixed-use building. The seller in the transaction, 1200 Ocean Associates Ltd., is tied to Goldman Properties, which is better known these days for leading Wynwood's transformation. The Palace's management has vowed to find a new spot for the bar.

For now, the Palace will host its final Drag Madness show tonight. At 4 p.m., DJ Sushiman will start the weekend, and Missy Meyakie LePaige, TP Lords, and Fantasia Royale will star in the show from 6 to 10 p.m.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Related Location

The Palace Bar & Restaurant
1200 Ocean Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-531-7234

www.palacesouthbeach.com

