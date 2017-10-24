Seed Food & Wine Week Returns With a Massive Lineup of Events

Now that Miami is known as one of the nation's top vegan cities, Seed Food & Wine Week is coming back bigger than ever. This year's lineup for the plant-based festival, now in its fourth year, includes everything from a burger battle to celebrity-chef dinners.

The week kicks off on Wednesday, November 1, and runs through Sunday, November 5, with a packed schedule every day. In total, the week will boast more than 200 exhibitors, over 40 celebrity plant-based chefs, and dozens of vegan athletes, authors, and other experts. Tickets to the different events vary in price from $20 for a kid's ticket to festival day to $559 for a Seed Summit Ultimate Pass.

"I think I'm most inspired by the growth of the movement," says cofounder Alison Burgos about this year's event. "We have so many chefs and restaurants and brands — including new brands and new restaurants and restaurants that are not necessarily plant based but are making plant-based options really prevalent on its menus — participating. It's a thrill to see how Seed gets to grow along with the community."

Celebrities scheduled to attend include ultra-distance athlete and podcaster Rich Roll, 22 Days Nutrition founder Marco Borges, celebrity vegan chef Mary Mattern, Instagrammer Vegan Fat Kid, T. Colin Campbell's son and Forks Over Knives leader Dr. Tom Campbell, and four-time NBA champ John Salley.

The schedule starts on Wednesday, November 1, with the Food Forward conference, a B2B event for food industry folks looking to work towards a more sustainable system ($50).

Next, Seed Summit runs from Thursday, November 2, through Friday, November 3, and offers two days of workshops and sessions for bloggers, content creators, and influencers focused on conscious, sustainable, and vegan living ($200).

The annual Plant-Based Burger Battle kicks off on Thursday, November 2, and will include competitors like American Harvest, Arlos, Chickpea and Olive, Crate, Dosha Café, Field Roast, Follow Your Heart, Greenbar and Kitchen/Field Roast, Holi Vegan, Love Life Café/Love Life Wellness Center, Oumph!, Plant Bee, Sanctum Cafe, and Sunshine Burger — all waging war to win the title of the Best Veggie Burger in America. Attendees will get to sample each of the burgers and drink Concrete Beach Brewery beer and all kinds of kombucha ($55).

On Friday, November 3, the Best of the Best Dinner will offer up food from chefs like Jason Sellers of Asheville, North Carolina's Plant; Christopher Slawson of Palm Beach Garden's Christopher's Kitchen; Mary Mattern of Nom Yourself; and Horacio Rivadero of Plant Miami ($135). That same night, the festival's first-ever Catwalk, a Night of Conscious Fashion, will highlight cruelty-free apparel, both ready-to-wear and couture ($30). There'll be 20 different designers on hand, and the show will benefit Somos, Jennifer Lopez's hurricane relief efforts.

Saturday, November 4, starts with the Live Ultimate 5K Run, Meditation and Yoga, led by celebrity athletes Miami Heat legend Ray Allen, Rich Roll, Bad Ass Vegan, Sexy Fit Vegan, and Dominick Thompson ($25 to $40) — the proceeds of which will benefit Debris Free Oceans.

Then, the week's biggest event — festival day — kicks off. Attendees can eat, drink, and sample from hundreds of vendors plus listen to celeb speakers and chefs ($60). "We're thrilled that Master Chef Latino is coming in to host the main culinary stage," adds Burgos about festival day. "There'll be a Master Chef Latino challenge where competitors will be creating plant-based dishes."

Later than night, there'll be a free afterparty at the Wynwood Yard, as well as a Made in Miami: the Legends Edition dinner with dishes by Giorgio Rapicavoli of Eating House and Glass and Vine and Nicole Voltano of Charcoal ($145).

Lastly, Sunday, November ,5 will wrap things up with a Namaseed yoga, meditation, and brunch event ($60).

"I think we have a really stellar lineup of experts, authors, chefs, and athletes — we're so lucky to have the community really engage from every aspect," says cofounder Michelle Gaber.

Seed Food & Wine Week. Wednesday November 1, through Sunday, November 5, at various locations. Tickets cost $20 to $559 via seedfoodandwine.com.

