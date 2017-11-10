Museum of Ice Cream Set to Open in Miami Beach December 13

Would you like a photo of yourself in a waist-deep pool of rainbow sprinkles? Or how about a pic on a life-size ice-cream sandwich swing? Well, your Instagram dreams are coming true.
Grab a selfie stick and a portable phone charger, because the Museum of Ice Cream will open Wednesday, December 13, in the Faena District (3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach). Expect crowds and long lines, because the museum is expected to draw thousands of people to taste, smell, touch, and photograph a collection of ice-cream paraphernalia.
Though it's called a museum, it's more comparable to an Instagram amusement park. The space will not include much text, but there will be numerous areas for photo ops, including access to iPads and photo booths. You probably won't walk away with any new knowledge, but you'll see enough sprinkles to last a lifetime (or fill a swimming pool).
Since its debut in New York City last summer, the traveling exhibit has flooded social media. So far, nearly 100,000 posts have been captioned with the hashtag #MuseumOfIceCream.
Details on the design and layout of Miami Beach's Museum of Ice Cream have not yet been revealed. Representatives say that "it will be completely reimagined," but the concept's pop-ups in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco appeared to be nearly identical.
With sold-out runs in previous cities, the Museum of Ice Cream expects a similar turnout in Miami Beach. Tickets will be available online only for $38 each and include samplings from local ice-cream shops. Street parking or valet at the Faena is not included.
In San Francisco, tickets sold out in less than an hour and a half. But if you can't snag a ticket, don't have a meltdown. The entire experience will likely be documented on Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook.
Museum of Ice Cream Miami. Opens Wednesday, December 13, in the Faena District, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-258-0719; museumoficecream.com. Tickets cost $38 via museumoficecream.com/miami. Presale tickets will be available for American Express Platinum Card holders at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 15. At 11 a.m. Thursday, November 16, all American Express Card holders will be eligible to purchase. Remaining tickets will be available to the public at 11 a.m. Friday, November 17. The museum will be open Wednesday through Monday; hours are not yet available.
