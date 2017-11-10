Museum of Ice Cream Set to Open in Miami Beach December 13

Will the Museum of Ice Cream be able to withstand the Miami heat?

Would you like a photo of yourself in a waist-deep pool of rainbow sprinkles? Or how about a pic on a life-size ice-cream sandwich swing? Well, your Instagram dreams are coming true.

Grab a selfie stick and a portable phone charger, because the Museum of Ice Cream will open Wednesday, December 13, in the Faena District (3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach). Expect crowds and long lines, because the museum is expected to draw thousands of people to taste, smell, touch, and photograph a collection of ice-cream paraphernalia.

Though it's called a museum, it's more comparable to an Instagram amusement park. The space will not include much text, but there will be numerous areas for photo ops, including access to iPads and photo booths. You probably won't walk away with any new knowledge, but you'll see enough sprinkles to last a lifetime (or fill a swimming pool).