Proper Sausages Debuts Hot Dogs in Time for Fourth of July With Party at Taquiza

For years, Proper Sausages has been the place to stock up on sausages, burgers, and other quality meats, but there was one beloved item missing from the shop's roster: hot dogs.

Just in time for the Fourth of July, the purveyor has debuted its own frankfurter.

Proper Sausages' Freddy Kaufman says what sets his shop's dogs apart from the pack is beef and the flavor. Unlike the kind you'll probably find at the supermarket, these New York City-style wieners are made with 100 percent hormone- and antibiotic-free beef and don't contain nitrates. The dogs have just the right bite. "We want to have strong flavors. Proper Sausages is known for bringing flavors to the front. It's not too spicy, but it's not baloney and bland."

Kaufman says hot dogs are so well loved because of their nostalgia factor. "I think it goes back to everyone's childhood. There's not a kid in America that doesn't have a great hot-dog memory."

The hot dog is also a perfect summertime food, according to Miami's sausage maven. "Hot dogs don't take long to cook. They're easy to buy, transport, and use on a grill. They're part of sporting events and festivals. The hot dog really personifies America."

Kaufman also praises the hot dog's versatility. "You can put everything and anything on top of it. Ours can stand up to chili, mustard, or you can go South American with potato sticks and mayo. The combinations are endless."

What does Kaufman prefer, by the way? "I like a hot dog that's cooked on a flat-top. You get even cooking and some sear to it. From there, I'm putting mustard, sauerkraut, maybe some New York City onions. The flavors come together in a certain way that's amazing."

There are several ways to try the new dog. Beginning today, the Miami Shores shop will sell the dogs in bulk for your own cookout ($2 each) and will also cook the dogs to eat on a Martin's potato roll ($4).

Next Tuesday, July 4, Proper Sausages will pop up at Taquiza, where Kaufman will team with Steve Santana for an Independence Day celebration from noon until they run out of food. According to Kaufman, franks offered will include a New York-style, a Chicago dog, a bacon-wrapped variety, and a special surprise Santana creation.

To complete your Fourth of July party, Proper Sausages will also sell hamburger patties, sausages, ribs, and fixings.

Proper Sausages is open today, Saturday, and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be open Tuesday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

