Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Luckyrice, Doral Food & Wine, and Free Sandwiches

This weekend, Luckyrice will bring Asian-meets-Latin bites and cocktails to the Surfcomber; Michael Schulson will host an izakaya and whiskey dinner at Monkitail; the Doral Food & Wine Festival will return to Doral Central Park; and Macchialina will extend its summer series of pizza, oysters, and Prosecco through fall and winter.

Luckyrice Miami at the Surfcomber. At the traveling Asian food festival, Miami restaurants will serve Asian-meets-Latin bites and cocktails. Participating eateries include Bazaar Mar, Beaker & Gray, Sushi Garage, Tanuki, the Social Club, and Sweetness Bakeshop. Some of the food and drink offerings are tuna poke, Chinese pork belly on tostones, candied bacon with Thai basil, banana cake with miso butterscotch, and spicy ginger beer. 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, November 3, at the Surfcomber, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-7715; surfcomber.com. Tickets cost $88 to $150 via luckyrice.com.

Dinner & a Side of Whisky at Monkitail. Restaurateur Michael Schulson will host a curated food and spirits dinner at his newest restaurant, Monkitail. Menu items for the five-course dinner, paired with Japanese whiskies, are under wraps but will involve izakaya-style plates and sushi. 7 p.m. Friday, November 3, at Monkitail, 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8755; monkitail.com. Tickets cost $79. Call for reservations.

EXPAND Free sandwiches on Friday. Courtesy of Subway

Free Sandwiches at Subway. Friday is World Sandwich Day, and Subway will celebrate with free sandwiches and donations. All 362 Miami and Fort Lauderdale Subway locations will offer customers a free sandwich with the purchase of a sandwich and 30-ounce drink. With every free sandwich, Subway will donate the monetary equivalent of a sub and drink to Feeding America. Find your nearest participating location at subway.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Mondrian South Beach

Meet-and-Greet With Dolphins Player Kenny Stills at Mondrian South Beach. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills will host a happy hour at the Mondrian to benefit Miami youth programs. Stills encourages the community make a pledge while enjoying the waterfront happy hour. The Mondrian will offer discounted specialty cocktails whose proceeds will go toward Empowered Youth. Earlier this year, Stills launched Catches for Kids, in support of Empowered Youth and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, for which fans can pledge to donate for every catch he makes during the season. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 3, at the Mondrian, 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-1500; mondriansouthbeach.com. Pledge to Stills' campaign at pledgeit.org/kennystills.

Doral Food & Wine Festival returns for its second year. Courtesy of Doral Food & Wine Festival

Doral Food & Wine Festival at Doral Central Park. The Doral Food & Wine Festival will return with a lineup of chef showdowns, mixology demonstrations, live music, and bottomless food and drink samplings. A $75 ticket guarantees unlimited servings of food and drinks, including alcohol. A complete roster of fare isn't available yet, but a peek at the menu reveals vegan cheeseburgers from Greenwave Café; chicken, crab, and smoked salmon causas from Dr. Limon; and octopus, shrimp, and calamari ceviche from Ceviche Power. Portions of DFWF's proceeds will help fund research and educational programming for St. Jude's Hospital. 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, November 4, and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 5, at Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral. Tickets cost $30 to $130 via doralfoodandwinefestival.com.

DIY cocktails at La Cueva. Courtesy of La Cueva

Bartending Class at La Cueva. Learn which drinks should be shaken, stirred, or served on the rocks while brushing up on some sophisticated behind-the-bar moves during La Cueva's bartending class. For $60, attendees can build four unique drinks and receive a special gift. 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, November 4, at La Cueva Bar, 1111 SW First Ave., #107, Miami; 786-362-0561; lacuevabar.com. Tickets cost $60 via eventbrite.com.

Chili-topped burgers, fries, and dogs. Courtesy of Shake Shack

Shake Shack Launches Chili-Themed Menu. The fast-casual restaurant chain recently debuted a chili-themed menu available at all Miami locations. The chili is made with smoked and slow-braised beef cooked with ancho and chili de arbol peppers. It's available on a chili cheeseburger ($6.89 for a single and $9.69 for a double), a chili dog ($4.89), and cheese fries ($4.99). Bowls of chili aren't available, but there is an "off-menu" cup of chili; simply ask for a side. 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-434-7787; shakeshack.com. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.

EXPAND Courtesy of Macchialina

O.P.P. Sundays at Macchialina. The restaurant's popular summer series, "Outstanding Pizza and Prosecco," will be extended through fall and winter. On Sundays, pizza will be sold by the pie for $22, with only a limited number available. To celebrate the extension, the menu now includes La Bianca, a pizza topped with fontina, mozzarella, and fiore sardo cheeses with braised broccoli rabe oil and calabrese chilies. Other varieties include traditional tomato, mozzarella, and basil; 18-month-old prosciutto di parma; and sausage and peppers. Wash it down with bubbly for $8 a glass. 6 to 11 p.m. at Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.

