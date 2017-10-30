Shake Shack Launches Chili-Themed Menu

Autumn has finally brought cooler weather and crisp mornings to Miami.

Shake Shack is marking the occasion — and making its burgers and fries more savory in the bargain.

The fast-casual restaurant launched a chili-themed menu at its Miami locations today, October 30.

Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati says the chili-themed items are a vintage part of Americana. "Chili is such a classic and craveable part of American cooking, with deep roots in roadside burger stand traditions."

The chili is made with smoked and slow-braised beef cooked with ancho and chili de arbol peppers. It's available on a chili cheeseburger ($6.89 for a single and $9.69 for a double), a chili dog ($4.89), and cheese fries ($4.99).

Though bowls of chili aren't available, Shake Shack offers an "off-menu" cup of chili; simply ask for a side.

The menu debuts today via the Shake Shack app. On November 2, the items will be listed on the menu boards at the restaurants.

The chili-themed lineup comes on the heels of news that the burger company is introducing a third Miami-area location. Shake Shack is scheduled to open in Aventura Mall's food hall this winter.

Danny Meyer's burger emporium arrived in Miami Beach in 2010 and continues to be a favorite among Miamians. A second location, in Coral Gables, opened five years ago. Though a chain, Shake Shack continues to be a major force in Miami, collaborating with the Salty Donut on a special concrete and launching a hot chicken sandwich earlier this year.

Shake Shack. 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-434-7787; shakeshack.com. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.

