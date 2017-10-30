 


Chili-topped burgers, fries, and dogs.
Chili-topped burgers, fries, and dogs.
Courtesy of Shake Shack

Shake Shack Launches Chili-Themed Menu

Laine Doss | October 30, 2017 | 12:30pm
Autumn has finally brought cooler weather and crisp mornings to Miami.

Shake Shack is marking the occasion — and making its burgers and fries more savory in the bargain. 

The fast-casual restaurant launched a chili-themed menu at its Miami locations today, October 30.

Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati says the chili-themed items are a vintage part of Americana. "Chili is such a classic and craveable part of American cooking, with deep roots in roadside burger stand traditions."

The chili is made with smoked and slow-braised beef cooked with ancho and chili de arbol peppers. It's available on a chili cheeseburger ($6.89 for a single and $9.69 for a double), a chili dog ($4.89), and cheese fries ($4.99).

Though bowls of chili aren't available, Shake Shack offers an "off-menu" cup of chili; simply ask for a side.

The menu debuts today via the Shake Shack app. On November 2, the items will be listed on the menu boards at the restaurants.

The chili-themed lineup comes on the heels of news that the burger company is introducing a third Miami-area location. Shake Shack is scheduled to open in Aventura Mall's food hall this winter.

Danny Meyer's burger emporium arrived in Miami Beach in 2010 and continues to be a favorite among Miamians. A second location, in Coral Gables, opened five years ago. Though a chain, Shake Shack continues to be a major force in Miami, collaborating with the Salty Donut on a special concrete and launching a hot chicken sandwich earlier this year.

Shake Shack. 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-434-7787; shakeshack.com. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight. 

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

