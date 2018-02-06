Miami's Five Best Chocolate Shops

Nothing says "I love you" like a box of chocolates. The Magic City offers a plethora of local chocolatiers that will wow your sweetheart. From chocolate sushi to morsels suited for a museum, these dopamine-boosting gems are a surefire way to make Valentine's Day — or any day — a success.

EXPAND Courtesy of Le Chocolatier

1. Le Chocolatier. The North Miami Beach staple has been serving confections since 1980. Choose from covered strawberries, edible stilettos, chocolate roses, and other creations. The shop offers an extensive menu, and Valentine's Day packages range from $35 to $155, with kosher and lactose-free items available. Place your order online for the best selection. 1840 NE 164th St., North Miami Beach, 305-994-3020; lechocolatier.com.

