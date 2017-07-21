menu

Miami Swim Week Kicks Off With McDonald's-Inspired Fashion

Stubborn Seed by Jeremy Ford to Open in SoFi in September


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami Swim Week Kicks Off With McDonald's-Inspired Fashion

Friday, July 21, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.
By Laine Doss
A A

The inspiration for fashion design comes from a limitless number of sources including animals, flowers, and people. But this year, students at Miami International University (MIU) of Art & Design used an American cultural icon for their Swim Week fashion show: McDonald's.

Charlene Parsons, director of fashion for the school, says students were tasked with making swimwear couture using McDonald's burger wrappers, fry boxes, straws, and other materials from the restaurant chain. In total, 7,000 McDonald's sandwich wrappers, 2,800 fry boxes, 2,800 straws, 825 soft drink cups, 225 Happy Meal boxes, 2,900 sandwich boxes,1,000 sriracha sauce lids, and 250 to-go bags were used to create the runway items that ranged from a surfer dude outfit to frilly dresses.

Related Stories

Says Parsons of the students' work, "You can't even imagine what the school looked like. We're talking thousands of wrappers. One design used 150 Filet of Fish boxes. Some of the students even used straws to make skirts."

About 40 outfits were made, with 20 selected for the McDCouture Signature Crafted Swim Collection show that kicked off Swim Week. Twenty models walked the runway at the Funkshion Fashion Tent yesterday, clad in red Baywatch-esque swimwear as the base for the students' creations.

Pablo Machado's winning fashion.
Pablo Machado's winning fashion.
Getty Images for MdDonald's

Each piece was judged for both uniqueness and wearability, with senior Pablo Machado winning for his fantasy piece that utilized over a thousand sandwich wrappers and 400 fry boxes. Machado not only received a $5,000 scholarship, but valuable recognition. His past design for the 2015 McDonald's fashion show was so well received, it led to an invitation to design a costume for Miss El Salvador at the 2016 Miss Universe pageant, according to Parsons. "Being in the 2015 McDonald's show was a kickoff to a career in fashion."

Parsons says that although the show might be whimsical, it allowed the students to let their creativity run free. "While a student is in school, it's great for them to get inspired by something. Once you graduate, it's about making a living."

If you're hungry for fashion, the pieces will be on display at the school's gallery (1501 Biscayne Blvd.) for one month starting the first week in August. Check the school's website for gallery hours.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >