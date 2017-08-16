Food Halls at Brickell City Centre and Lincoln Road Release Details

La Centrale, the Italian-themed food hall tucked into the billion-dollar Brickell City Centre, will include a handful of eateries that draw inspiration from different regions of Italy, along with a spot for Neapolitan pizzas and a 5,000-square-foot grab-and-go café replete with cheeses, breads, and all manner of Italian products.

The portion of the food hall dubbed Pesce will draw from the region of Liguria and its Mediterranean seafood influences, while spaces called Stagionale and Carne will pull from Veneto and Chianti, respectively. Finally, a sprawling space called Enoteca will feature walls filled with wine as well as La Cucina: a dedicated kitchen event space for cooking classes, book signings, guest chef takeovers, and wine tastings.

Carne is La Centrale's concept inspired by Chianti. Courtesy of La Centrale

Meanwhile, real-estate titan Terranova Corporation's forthcoming food hall situated just off Lincoln Road released renderings of its space when it submitted them to Miami Beach's Design Review Board earlier this month, according to the Next Miami.

The building will include space for 16 stalls ranging in size from 119 to 500 square feet with 94 indoor seats and 132 outside. There will also be a rooftop bar; however, Terranova has yet to announce who will fill all of these spaces.

Lincoln Road Food Hall. Courtesy of Terranova Corporation

Forthcoming food halls are also slated for Miami Beach, including one by Time Out, with another, The Citadel, slated for Little River. There are also rumors of an Asian food hall coming to Wynwood.

