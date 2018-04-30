Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Sangria and Paella, Brew at the Zoo Pop-Up, and Japanese Happy Hour

This week, Zest Miami launches a pop-up bar competition, Azabu Miami Beach hosts Japanese happy hour, Bulla Gastrobar Doral turns 2, and New Times' Brew at the Zoo pops up at Biscayne Bay Brewing.

Zest Miami Photo by Karli Evans

Pop-Up Bar Competition at Zest Miami. Thirsty for only the best booze in the city? Hit up Zest Miami's Pop-Up Bar Competition. Its 12 weekly rounds and one final competition offer the tasty talents of bartending duos. Each will craft a cocktail menu at the Zest Miami bar in Brickell. But this isn't just about the libations — it's about creativity beyond the cocktails. Last year's champ made a Harry Potter-themed bar; this year, Zest insiders say, expect one honoring Rick and Morty. 6 p.m. Monday at Zest Miami, 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-374-9378; zestmiami.com. Admission is free.