Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Sangria and Paella, Brew at the Zoo Pop-Up, and Japanese Happy Hour

This week, Zest Miami launches a pop-up bar competition, Azabu Miami Beach hosts Japanese happy hour, Bulla Gastrobar Doral turns 2, and New Times' Brew at the Zoo pops up at Biscayne Bay Brewing.
Pop-Up Bar Competition at Zest Miami. Thirsty for only the best booze in the city? Hit up Zest Miami's Pop-Up Bar Competition. Its 12 weekly rounds and one final competition offer the tasty talents of bartending duos. Each will craft a cocktail menu at the Zest Miami bar in Brickell. But this isn't just about the libations — it's about creativity beyond the cocktails. Last year's champ made a Harry Potter-themed bar; this year, Zest insiders say, expect one honoring Rick and Morty. 6 p.m. Monday at Zest Miami, 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-374-9378; zestmiami.com. Admission is free.
Bulla Gastrobar Doral's Second Anniversary. Celebrate Bulla Doral's second anniversary Tuesday. Sip $5 red sangria throughout the day and snack on complimentary paella with live entertainment during happy hour. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday at Bulla Gastrobar Doral, 5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-260-6543; bullagastrobar.com.
Kanpai Hour at Azabu Miami Beach. Japanese restaurant Azabu is behind a new happy hour Sunday through Thursday. Sip $5 beer, $6 sake, $7 wine, and $9 cocktails while dining on $4 edamame, $5 shishito peppers, $7 chicken wings, and $8 lobster tempura. 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at Azabu Miami Beach, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-0520; azabuglobal.com.
Brew at the Zoo Pop-Up Party at Biscayne Bay Brewing. Saturday, May 12, New Times' Brew at the Zoo will return to Zoo Miami, offering unlimited beers from more than 100 breweries and a live '80s concert by A Flock of Seagulls. In the meantime, get in the spirit at Biscayne Bay Brewing this Wednesday for a Brew at the Zoo pop-up party with light bites and free beer. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Biscayne Bay Brewing, 8000 NW 25th St., Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com. Admission is free with RSVP via ticketfly.com.
