Miami Art Week 2016: Pop-Up Restaurants, Bars, and Parties During Art Basel

EXPAND Hive is coming to Wynwood for Art Basel. Courtesy of Swarm

It's that time of year again: Art Basel and Miami Art Week are happening, turning Miami and Miami Beach into a playground for celebrities, gallerinas, the ultrawealthy, and people who want to look at art and score a free drink or two.

Miami restaurants, chefs, and bars don't disappoint — opening new locations, popping up bars, and hosting menu collaborations. Here are the best food-and-drink-related Art Basel and Miami Art Week happenings this week.

Alter

Wynwood's best-known restaurant will expand its dinner service to include Sundays and will open at 6:30 p.m. daily rather than 7. In addition, chef Brad Kilgore will introduce a winter menu in time for Art Basel week, including four- and seven-course tasting menus with additional options to customize and expand dinner.

Bar Alter

Alter's terrace bar will introduce a food menu that will include more casual and bar-driven options. Bar Alter is open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight. In addition, the bar will host James Beard Award winner Will Elliott from Maison Premiere and Sauvage in Brooklyn. Wednesday, November 30, through Friday, December 2, Elliott will showcase eight of his signature cocktails.

Basel House at Bitter Truth

Bitter Truth (3252 NE First Ave.) turns into Basel House during Miami Art Week November 30 through December 4. The pop-up, open noon to 5 a.m. daily, features live hip hop, live art, and great cocktails.

Coppertail Brewing at Boxelder, Mignonette, Wynwood Yard, and the Anderson

Tampa's Coppertail Brewing hosts artist Evan B. Harris. The artist, who has created artwork for the beer, will paint a mural near Boxelder, as part of the Smashed Canvas event. Harris will also paint a mural at the Eneida M. Hartner Elementary School in Wynwood for the RAW Project, (Re-imagining the Arts in Wynwood). In addition, Harris' art will be available to purchase at a show on Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m. at Boxelder. The brew pub will also host a Coppertail tap takeover. On Thursday, December 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., meet Coppertail brewmaster Casey Hughes at Mignonette. On Saturday, December 3, Coppertail takes over the taps at Wynwood Yard from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and, starting at 7 p.m. the same day, the Coppertail team head to the Anderson for a beertails mixology contest.

Coyo Taco Block Party

Tonight, November 29, Coyo Taco hosts a block party in its parking lot. The party starts at 7 p.m. and features DJ, performer, and producer Walshy Fire and Major Lazer and Diplo. Tickets are $40 and available through eventbrite.com.

Diamonds Unleashed at Mandarin Oriental

On December 1 at 8 p.m., the Mandarin ORiental will host a fashion-inspired exhibit in partnership with Kara Ross. La Mar by Gaston Acurio's chef Diego Oka will feature some of his dishes.

Employees Only Pop-Up

Employees Only is opening later this winter, but the NYC cocktail bar is popping-up at the Washington Park Hotel (1050 Washington Ave., Miami Beach) for Art Basel. On Thursday, December 1 and Friday, December 2, the bar will open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a curated cocktail list, DJ's, and a fortune teller.

Hive Art Village & Lounge at Mana Wynwood

All week long, Hive Art Village & Lounge will feature live DJs, craft cocktails, art vendors, a food truck garden, and an experiential skateboarding environment curated by artist Andrew Schoultz. Hendrick's Gin will host a section with cocktails, games, and other diversions. The village is open through December 4.

Luke's Lobster Pop-Up and Food Trucks at Wynwood Arcade

From Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4, Wynwood Arcade will host several pop-ups including Luke's Lobster. The NYC favorite, opening at Brickell City Centre later this year, will pop-up with a "sneak eat" of its traditional New England fare. In addition, food trucks B.C. Tacos will be on hand on Saturday and Local Boy Poke will roll by all weekend. Art lovers can make mural art in virtual reality at Aureal Immersive Experiences pop-up shop or watch artist Tristan Eaton at work all week. Shoppers can purchase Bryan Samuel Footwear’s sneakers or hand-crafted local women’s clothing at Makers Collective, also popping up. The pop-ups are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Michelle Bernstein's Michy's and Garden Cafe to Pop Up in Miami Beach

The James Beard Award winner returns to Miami Beach this week to launch two pop-up restaurants during Art Basel. Beginning Monday, November 28, Bernstein's Garden Cafe will be open at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden with an assortment of sandwiches, salads, soups, and baked goods, similar to the fare offered at Bernstein’s Crumb on Parchment in the Design District. The chef will also open a Michy's pop-up at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Note: It's located in the Art Basel Collectors' Lounge, which means you need VIP credentials to dine. Both pop-ups are available through Sunday, December 4.

Shake Shack and Harry's are collaborating. Courtesy of Shake Shack and Harry's Pizzeria

Shake Shack and Harry's Pizzeria Art Basel Collaboration

Danny Meyer's venerable burger palace and Michael Schwartz's pizza restaurant are coming together in celebration of Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach with a limited-edition menu of mashups. Shake Shack's Coral Gables and Miami Beach locations will offer the Harry's Shorty burger ($6.89). The sandwich, taking inspiration from Harry's short-rib pizza, starts with Shake Shack's 100 percent all-natural, antibiotic-free Angus patty and then tops it with slow-roasted beef short rib, caramelized onions, arugula, and Gruyère cheese. At Harry's Pizzeria, find the Shack-cago pizza ($17). The pie is topped with fire-roasted Vienna beef hot dogs, mustard-mornay cheese sauce, sport peppers, pickles, tomatoes, onions, and fontina cheese. The pizza is available at Harry's Coconut Grove and Design District locations. The items are available through Sunday, December 4.

Swig n' Swine at the Broken Shaker

On Sunday, December 4th, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Broken Shaker hosts its annual Swin n' Swine. This sister event to Tales of the Cocktails' Pig & Punch, is a charity barbecue event hosted by the Bon Vivants that includes DJ's, unlimited punch, and an all-you-can-eat pork-centric feast by the Bon Vivants’ Scott Baird , Dale Talde(Talde Miami Beach), Halid Quiroz (Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.), and Orsenis Perez (The Anderson). $40 gets you unlimited food and drink and a limited edition t-shirt designed by Joseph Klingenberg, while supplies last. 100 percent of proceeds are donated to charity, so you can end Art Basel weekend on a good note. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

Vagabond Kitchen & Bar

Vagabond Kitchen & Bar is teaming up with the Tax Team Saturday, December 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. to bring money to life through art. Several artists, including William Live Livesay, Dude Be Awesome, Le Creep, and Atomik, will paint a blown-up $100 bill. RSVP through eventbrite.com for one free cocktail.

EXPAND Art at J. Wakefield Brewing. Miami New Times

J. Wakefield Brewing

J. Wakefield Brewing (JWB) celebrates Miami Art Week with a series of events featuring six specialty bottle releases whose label art was created by local artists. The Wynwood brewery will release two beers on Thursday, two on Friday, and two on Saturday. All bottle sales begin at noon at the brewery's garage bay door and bottles are cash only (there will be an ATM onsite). In addition, food trucks will be on hand to serve up lunch and dinner. The release schedule is as follows:

Thursday, December 1: Wakefield releases Cousin Eddie's Christmas Ale (bourbon barrel-aged Scotch ale with cinnamon and cloves), with label art by LEBO. Bottles are $25 each and LEBO will be at the brewery from noon to 3 p.m. Limit of three bottles per person. In addition, Project X Wild Ale (barrel-aged sour ale with cherries and brett) will be released with label art by JWB's design team. Bottles are $25 each and there's a one bottle per person limit.

Friday December 2: JWB releases Street Dreams Are Made of These in collaboration with Other Half Brewing Company (barrel-aged imperial sour ale with kumquat, starfruit, and a dose of Brett) with label art by Claudio Picasso. Bottles are $25 and there's a limit of three bottles per person. In addition, Welcome to the Thunderdome (Imperial porter with coconut, coffee and vanilla) with label art by claudio Picasso willbe released at $20 per bottle. Limit three bottles per person.

Saturday, December 3: JWB releases Harbinger (imperial sweet stout with hazelnut coffee) with label art by Art of Jose Varese. Bottles are $20 per person with a limit of three each. In addition, a Bourbon Barrel Aged Harbinger with label art by Art of Jose Varese will be released at $25 per person (limit of one bottle per person).

Wynwood Yard

The Wynwood Yard celebrates six days of Art Basel activities. Called, We Are Miami, each day has a different theme. On Tuesday, November 29 it's Wynwood Day from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; on Wednesday, November 30 it's Culinary Day from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.; on Thursday, December 1 it's Wellness Day from 9 a.m. to late; on Friday, December 2 it's Arts Day from 9 a.m. to late; on Saturday, December 3 it's Music Day from 9 a.m. to late; and on Sunday, December 4 it's Community Day from 9 a.m. to late.