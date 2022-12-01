Tribeca Music Lounge Pops Up at Understory with a Weekend of Live Performances

Music lovers, brace yourselves. During Miami Art Week, Tribeca Film is hosting a pop-up music lounge, and it is not something you want to miss this weekend.The festival takes place from December 1-4 at Understory (formerly the Center for Subtropical Affairs) and gives attendees a chance to see and experience fantastic performers across multiple genres. You can expect a carefully crafted experience where you can enjoy art, music, and live performances.The Miami event is the second music lounge event hosted by the Tribeca Film Festival. The original took place in May earlier this year at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn.Audible, in collaboration with Tribeca, is also using the event to highlight its latest podcast series,. During the series, fans get to listen to groundbreaking artists give their answers and interpretation of the same question, "Where are you from?" Attendees at the Miami event will get to celebrate the series' launch with Audible and DJ/producer Flying Lotus — not only get to view but partake in the interactive experience they have ahead of them."The four-day, pop-up event, designed to celebrate Miami's vibrant music scene and underscore Tribeca's commitment to live music, promises to be a highly curated event featuring experimental jazz performances, exclusive DJ sets, and special guest appearances, all tucked away in a unique venue," Pete Torres, Tribeca's chief operating officer, said in a statement.The lounge opens on Thursday, December 1, with a performance by jazz duo Domi and JD Beck. The pair released their debut album,, earlier this summer and have generated a lot of buzz with their fresh take on jazz fusion. The duo has also received cosigns by artists like Ariana Grande and Mac DeMarco. Rich Medina follows the pair with a DJ set. Medina is known around the world and has an accomplished career as a producer and recording artist. (Medina is also the music director of the Wynwood bar Dante's Hi-Fi.) He will share a set with the Love Injection, a New York City duo created by Barbie Bertisch and Paul Raffaele.On Friday, December 2, fans can listen to a talk with Chance the Rapper. The Grammy Award-winning artist has had massive career wins as an independent artist. The "Angels" rapper will join Nikko Washington and Yannis Davy Guibinga in a conversation on album art and celebrating Black artists. After the discussion, Kamaal Williams will perform with Deem Spencer as the opener. Kamaal first broke into the scene in 2018 as a producer and released his debut album,, under his label Black Focus Records. His music is known for his forward-thinking takes on contemporary jazz that reflect his life in London. The night wraps up with DJ set from New York City-based artist Baltra.Flying Lotus serves as the headliner on Saturday, December 3. The set serves as the kickoff to Audible'spodcast series. Flying Lotus is known for having elements of hip-hop and jazz that permeate his music. Following the DJ set, fans could let loose with the psychedelic sounds of Jitwam. The Brooklyn-based artist is known for his talents as a producer and vocalist.Finally, everything wraps up on Sunday, December 4, with Rhythm Portal. The musical experience comprises 11 musicians to create a show that amazes audiences. The group's diverse backgrounds are fused into a show that reflects their collective artistry.