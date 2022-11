Miami Food and Drink Events During Miami Art Week 2022

click to enlarge The "Falooda on Ice" is comprised of vermicelli, basil seeds, and ice cream. Aerobanquets RMX photo

It's time for Miami Art Week to take over Miami for a week of art, soirees, and events.Miami restaurants take inspiration from art to serve the community with unique food and beverage events. This guide highlights pop-ups, fashion shows, exclusive dining, and even complimentary events that involve food and art during Miami Art Week.Superblue and Meta Open Arts have partnered to present Aerobanquets RMX by Mattia Casalegno. This culinary experience brings textures and flavors shown in virtual reality in a journey narrated by top chef Gail Simmons while the food is crafted and tasted in real life.Chef Erick Lopez has curated a special menu for Pilo's Chef's Table dinner during Art Week. This "TacOmakase" menu includes six elevated tacos with caviar, wagyu, lobster, and more, each paired with one Don Julio tequila.Rusty Pelican will host a complimentary art-preview party with more than 20 pieces of curated art by international artists, presented by Jason Perez Art. Guests can indulge in a complimentary cocktail crafted with Haig Club scotch. The event also features live local DJ sets.The mural festival returns for art week 2022 with street art, eclectic music, and new-age art installations from across the globe. Guests will experience live painting, unique art installations, live music, a late-night DJ, cocktails, and various food options. Vendors will display their products in a curated artisan market that will include clothing, art, and jewelry.Cote will host an experimental dining experience for Miami Art Week. The "Art Basel Feast" ($125 per person) will include a private viewing of pieces that would not otherwise be displayed to the public. The featured artists will include Do Ho Suh, Leonardo Meoni, Yoshitomo Nara, Fernando Botero, Auguste Rodin, Robert Rauschenberg, and George Condo.The Mandarin Oriental Hotel will display 17 paintings from artist John Collingwood, all inspired by his time in the beverage industry. In the hotel's MO Bar + Lounge, guests can taste three gin-based cocktails inspired by the artwork. Six of the artist's paintings will be on display at La Mar by Gastón Acurio where the chef will create three dishes and three cocktails inspired by the artwork. There will be daily tastings of Aubi & Ramsa's ice cream flavor inspired by the Martinez cocktail.During dinner at the Beach Club, artwork from artist Artem Mirolevich’s Eternal Heart will be on display while body-painted ballerinas will emerge from his artwork for a live performance. "Iridescent Atmospheres," a series photographed by Ruvan Wijesooriya, will be on display for guests. Restaurant reservations are not required but are highly recommended to ensure a seat for the experience.Apart from the restaurant's food prepared by chef Cesar Zapata, guests will experience live art performances throughout the space by Gian Franco Guerrieri , a pop-up of the luxury clothing brand Blow Up , and a complimentary Casa Del Sol tequila cocktail between 6 to 7 p.m for anyone who pre-registers. (purchase of food is required.)Pubbelly has launched a new menu item in celebration of Art Basel 2022, as part of a partnership with artist Pedro Fajardo. The Wagyu Basel sushi temari can be served on Fajardo’s custom-made boards for $50, which guests can take home; guests can opt for the roll-only for $35.Artists Javier and Jaime Suárez invite the community to the opening of their, marking the return of the contemporary art program to Vizcaya. The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 3 with an artist talk and moves to the fountain garden at 11 a.m. for brunch with pastries and mimosas.The Sagamore Hotel will host its 21st annual art brunch this week. Guests will experience immersive live art paintings, mural reveals, and live music performances by the South Florida Symphony. The brunch will offer a variety of food and mixology stations throughout the event.Le Chick will host an exclusive sip-and-shop brunch where guests are welcome to enjoy craft cocktails and the restaurant's brunch bites while experiencing a special Z&L pop-up fashion show. Throughout the week, the restaurant also will have live DJ sets nightly.