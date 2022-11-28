Miami Food and Drink Events During Miami Art Week 2022

It's time for Miami Art Week to take over Miami for a week of art, soirees, and events.
Miami restaurants take inspiration from art to serve the community with unique food and beverage events. This guide highlights pop-ups, fashion shows, exclusive dining, and even complimentary events that involve food and art during Miami Art Week.
The "Falooda on Ice" is comprised of vermicelli, basil seeds, and ice cream.
Aerobanquets RMX photo
Aerobanquets RMX Mixed-Reality Art and Culinary Experience
Superblue and Meta Open Arts have partnered to present Aerobanquets RMX by Mattia Casalegno. This culinary experience brings textures and flavors shown in virtual reality in a journey narrated by top chef Gail Simmons while the food is crafted and tasted in real life. Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4 at Superblue Miami, 1101 NW 23rd St. Miami; Tickets vary from $58 to $200 via eventbrite.com.
Outdoor space at Pilo's Tequila Garden
Pilo's Tequila Garden photo
TacOmakase and Tequila
Chef Erick Lopez has curated a special menu for Pilo's Chef's Table dinner during Art Week. This "TacOmakase" menu includes six elevated tacos with caviar, wagyu, lobster, and more, each paired with one Don Julio tequila. 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, November 29 at 158 NW 24th St., Miami; $150 per person via eventbrite.com.
The Rusty Pelican
Rusty Pelican photo
Art Week presented by Jason Perez Art
Rusty Pelican will host a complimentary art-preview party with more than 20 pieces of curated art by international artists, presented by Jason Perez Art. Guests can indulge in a complimentary cocktail crafted with Haig Club scotch. The event also features live local DJ sets. 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 29 at 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy. Key Biscayne; Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Basel House 2022
The mural festival returns for art week 2022 with street art, eclectic music, and new-age art installations from across the globe. Guests will experience live painting, unique art installations, live music, a late-night DJ, cocktails, and various food options. Vendors will display their products in a curated artisan market that will include clothing, art, and jewelry. 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. December 1 and 2 and Noon to 3 a.m. December 3 and 4 at 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; Free admission with RSVP through Eventbrite. The first 500 people to check in before 9 p.m. receive a free drink.
Cote Miami's steak omakase
Photo by Gary He
Art After Dark at Cote Miami
Cote will host an experimental dining experience for Miami Art Week. The "Art Basel Feast" ($125 per person) will include a private viewing of pieces that would not otherwise be displayed to the public. The featured artists will include Do Ho Suh, Leonardo Meoni, Yoshitomo Nara, Fernando Botero, Auguste Rodin, Robert Rauschenberg, and George Condo. Seatings start at 5 p.m. December 1 to 9 at 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami; reservations via sevenrooms.com.
A special pairing of art, alcohol, ice cream, and more
Photo by Brooke D'Avanzo
Mandarin Oriental Hosts "A Taste of Art"
The Mandarin Oriental Hotel will display 17 paintings from artist John Collingwood, all inspired by his time in the beverage industry. In the hotel's MO Bar + Lounge, guests can taste three gin-based cocktails inspired by the artwork. Six of the artist's paintings will be on display at La Mar by Gastón Acurio where the chef will create three dishes and three cocktails inspired by the artwork. There will be daily tastings of Aubi & Ramsa's ice cream flavor inspired by the Martinez cocktail. December 1 to 4 at 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; mandarinoriental.com. Free admission.
Dinner surrounded by art at Beach Club
1 Hotel South Beach photo
Eternal Heart x Iridescent Atmospheres
During dinner at the Beach Club, artwork from artist Artem Mirolevich’s Eternal Heart will be on display while body-painted ballerinas will emerge from his artwork for a live performance. "Iridescent Atmospheres," a series photographed by Ruvan Wijesooriya, will be on display for guests. Restaurant reservations are not required but are highly recommended to ensure a seat for the experience. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, December 1 at 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; RSVP via eventbrite.com or reservations via sevenrooms.com.
Phuc Yea's first-floor dining area
Phuc Yea photo
Phuc Yea's Art Week Launch Party
Apart from the restaurant's food prepared by chef Cesar Zapata, guests will experience live art performances throughout the space by Gian Franco Guerrieri
, a pop-up of the luxury clothing brand Blow Up
, and a complimentary Casa Del Sol tequila cocktail between 6 to 7 p.m for anyone who pre-registers. (purchase of food is required.) 6 to 10 p.m. from December 1 to 4 at 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
New menu item for Art Basel 2022
Pubbelly Sushi photo
Pedro Fajardo Partners with Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly has launched a new menu item in celebration of Art Basel 2022, as part of a partnership with artist Pedro Fajardo. The Wagyu Basel sushi temari can be served on Fajardo’s custom-made boards for $50, which guests can take home; guests can opt for the roll-only for $35. December 1 to 6 at all Pubbelly locations; pubbellyglobal.com.
"Wish Towers" by artists Jaime and Javier Suárez, made of fossilized coral collected from Puerto Rico’s shores.
Jaime and Javier Suárez photo
Wish Towers to Open Reception Brunch
Artists Javier and Jaime Suárez invite the community to the opening of their Wish Towers
, marking the return of the contemporary art program to Vizcaya. The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 3 with an artist talk and moves to the fountain garden at 11 a.m. for brunch with pastries and mimosas. Check-in from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, December 3 at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; Tickets cost $5 via eventbrite.com.
The 21st annual Sagamore Art Brunch is this week
Sagamore Hotel photo
The 21st Sagamore Art Brunch
The Sagamore Hotel will host its 21st annual art brunch this week. Guests will experience immersive live art paintings, mural reveals, and live music performances by the South Florida Symphony. The brunch will offer a variety of food and mixology stations throughout the event. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at 1671 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; Tickets cost $25 to $45 at eventbrite.com.
Brunch while you shop during Art Week
Photo courtesy of Le Chick
Sip-and-Shop Brunch
Le Chick will host an exclusive sip-and-shop brunch where guests are welcome to enjoy craft cocktails and the restaurant's brunch bites while experiencing a special Z&L
pop-up fashion show. Throughout the week, the restaurant also will have live DJ sets nightly. Pop-up and brunch start at noon, fashion show starts at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 4 at 310 NW 24th St., Miami; lechickmiami.com.