Art Basel Miami Beach

Travis Scott and Skepta Will Headline Virgil Abloh Agency's Mirror Mirror Festival

November 23, 2022 10:53AM

Travis Scott performing at Rolling Loud in Miami on July 24, 2021
Travis Scott performing at Rolling Loud in Miami on July 24, 2021 Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
Virgil Abloh may have passed on to the next phase, but his influence on Miami's creative scene remains as strong as ever. The late designer and multihyphenate's company Virgil Abloh Securities has just surprise-announced a new festival taking place during Miami Art Week.

Star rappers Travis Scott and Skepta will headline the inaugural one-day Mirror Mirror festival, set for Saturday, December 3, at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park.  Other performers include Florida native ambient musician-turned-glam rocker Yves Tumor and DJs Benji B and Venus X.

According to the festival's stylishly minimal website, all net proceeds from the festival will be used to establish the Virgil Abloh Foundation, due to launch in 2023.

Abloh died last year after a private battle with cancer. Beginning his career as creative director for the now-disgraced Kanye West, he rose through the ranks of international design and fashion with his brand Off-White and became the first black man to lead the menswear division of Louis Vuitton. Though frequently controversial, he is considered one of the most influential figures in contemporary design and central to the introduction of streetwear into high fashion. He also had a side career in music and spent much of his later years in Miami, where he frequently DJ'ed at clubs such as Space. After his death, Louis Vuitton proceeded with an already-planned fashion show during Miami Art Week, converting it into a tribute to Abloh under the theme "Virgil Was Here."

Find the full lineup for Mirror Mirror below.
  • Travis Scott
  • Skepta
  • Yves Tumor
  • Pedro
  • Venus X
  • Bambii
  • Rampa
  • Benji B
  • Acyde
Mirror Mirror 2022. 5 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $79.50 to $299.50 via livenation.com.
Miami Art Week

