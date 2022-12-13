Skipped Miami Art Week? Here's the Best of What's Still Around

Miami Art Week can be a strange game, and sometimes, the only way to win is not to play. Once the brand activations and NFT scammers have all fled back to the cold north, we're left with a bountiful harvest of new art exhibits and experiences throughout South Florida. We've assembled some of the best gallery shows, museum exhibitions, and public art displays that you might have missed while stuck in traffic during Basel. Feel free to take it in at your own pace.
Major Museum Shows
We've said it before, but some big things are going on right now at Miami's art institutions. The Pérez Art Museum Miami's Leandro Erlich retrospective is astonishing, featuring the first-ever North American survey of the Brazilian's illusory artworks, including his famous "Swimming Pool" (until September 4, 2023). Also coming to America for the first time courtesy of ICA Miami is Luxembourgish painter Michel Majerus, considered one of the first post-internet artists and a trailblazer in his field (until March 12). Finally, the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami is following up its yearlong examination of Maryan with a look at Haitian-American, North Miami local Didier William, including the Vodou-influenced artist's first large-scale works to date (until April 16).
Gallery Greats
As always, Miami's art galleries have brought out their best for Basel. We've already given a rundown on several shows around the city, including rising art world star Alexandre Diop at Spinello Projects, Korean designer Minjae Kim at Nina Johnson, and the last round of presentations at Locust Projects' current location. But there's still more to see, especially in and around Little River. Fans of contemporary masters Christo and Jeanne-Claude will revel in the drawings collected at Piero Atchugarry Gallery (until April 1). Local duo Nice 'n' Easy has a show at Club Gallery in the Citadel (until January 6). Even Dale Zine, everyone's favorite funky art book emporium, is getting into the act with their presentation of Los Angeles artist Tim Biskup's lively drawings (until mid-January).
Public Art at Miami Worldcenter
Though many still lament its impact on Miami's downtown music scene (RIP, Grand Central), the Miami Worldcenter development is pretty much here to stay, and they're making amends with some more than decent murals and sculptures. Artists participating in Worldcenter's public art initiative, which is spearheaded by superstar gallerist Jeffrey Deitch and local art space Primary, include locally raised painters Hernan Bas and Viktor El-Saieh, international stars Nick Cave and Franz Ackerman, and Nina Chanel Abney, whose show "Big Butch Energy" is currently on view at the ICA Miami. They've even brought back the Historic Pan Am Globe. Now if only they could bring back a single decent club... (ongoing).
Bakehouse's Purvis Young Mural Restoration
Wynwood has been pretty barren for artistic offerings in recent years, but the good folks at the Bakehouse are still chugging along, hosting artist studios and embarking on a major project. They're currently restoring a major mural from the late Purvis Young, whom many consider to be one of Miami's greatest homegrown artists. The work is expected to take a few more months, and during that time the public is invited to visit and watch the restorers in action – respectfully, please.
Cuban Art All Over
Cuban culture is almost omnipresent in Miami, but it's especially a theme this season with several exhibitions celebrating art and artists from Cuba and its diaspora. Foremost among them might be El Espacio 23's "You Know Who You Are," which includes multiple generations of Cuban artists from canonical artists like Wifredo Lam, Belkis Ayón, and Los Carpinteros to locals such as Tomás Esson and Antonia Wright (on indefinite view, open by appointment only). The Wolfsonian is putting on "Turn The Beat Around," exploring graphic design and musical memorabilia from Cuba's music culture (until April 30), while the Frost Art Museum at FIU has a show of Cuban landscape paintings from before the Spanish-American War (until January 15). Finally, LnS Gallery in Coconut Grove is showing some beautifully moody work by the late Cuban modernist painter Rafael Soriano (until January 28).