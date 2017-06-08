menu

BLT Steak to Reopen Inside Iberostar Berkeley Hotel on South Beach

Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 8:29 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Courtesy of BLT Steak
When BLT Steak closed in May 2016, Miami Beach lost more than just a steakhouse. The restaurant inside the Betsy Hotel served some of the best beef, seafood, and popovers Miami had ever tasted.

About a year ago, chef Laurent Tourondel announced the restaurant's transition from BLT Steak to LT Steak & Seafood, a similar surf and turf eatery with a greater focus on fish. But BLT Steak shuttered after dinner service on May 20, with no word on whether or not the restaurant would relocate and reopen.

Well, if you've suffered from one too many cravings for a warm and doughy popover since BLT's closing, there's good news.The restaurant will return inside the new Iberostar Berkeley Hotel (1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach), which is slated to debut by the end of summer 2017.

BLT Steak has worked on plans to reopen since last year, but wanted to wait until the right location presented itself. According to restaurant reps, the Iberostar team approached BLT Steak with a proposal to restore the Berkeley Hotel and make the steakhouse one of its main restaurants. But since the hotel is undergoing a complete renovation, BLT Steak's opening is dependent on the hotel's overall launch this summer.

BLT Steak's comeback will bring its signature steaks, seafood, and seasonal roster of veggies back to Miami Beach. The restaurant will a maintain a similar menu to its previous location, including a 28-day dry-aged New York strip, a Kansas City bone-in strip, and a porterhouse for two; as well as classics such as tuna tartare, a lobster Cobb salad, and the restaurant's famous warm Gruyère-laced popovers. Diners can expect new menu additions unique to this location as well, but no details are available yet.

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. An exact opening date will be released soon.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

