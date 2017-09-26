Frost Science Museum's Onsite Restaurant Food@Science and Starbucks Now Open

Four months after the grand opening of the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, Food@Science — the museum's onsite restaurant — has finally opened its doors. Located at the south end of the science complex's atrium, the eatery is headed by 35-year-old Tony Terho, a 2002 graduate of the Florida Culinary Institute.

"We are all very excited to finally have these beautiful kitchens open to operate out of," the executive chef tells New Times. Before Terho joined the Frost Science staff, he led EmKo in West Palm Beach, where he specialized in modern American cuisine.

According to Terho, the must-try item at Food@Science is the chori cog ($8), "hands down." Grilled Mexican chorizo is served in a soft, lightly toasted bun with chimichurri slathered inside. The dog is then topped with mojo onions, a curtido slaw with cilantro, and sliced avocados.

Other items include a French dip sandwich ($11) loaded with caramelized onions, garlic aioli, and roast beef; seared shrimp tacos ($9) with chipotle lime crema, queso fresco, and cilantro; and the Miami Vice salad ($10), composed of European cucumbers, sliced avocados, and chickpeas doused in a "Frost" vinaigrette. The full menu is available at frostscience.org.

Although there are already quite a few dishes to try at the museum's new restaurant, Terho says he plans to experiment in the kitchen and add more items to the menu in the coming months. "I played it a bit safe with the opening menu," he says, "but once we get rolling, expect some fun with some of the items, including a science-oriented spin."

Overall, the staffers at Food@Science seem happy about their new spot in the heart of the Magic City. "I think we’re in a very cool location. We have a great view of the bay and the exciting hustle-and-bustle of locals and tourists walking around the area," Terho says. "It’s pretty amazing."

On top of appreciating the exciting ambiance, the chief chef says he and his crew are already encouraged by the positive response from local gastronomes. "We’ve already received some excellent feedback on the food from our guests," Terho says, "which makes me very happy."

In addition to serving creative bites at Food@Science, the museum also offers an onsite Starbucks bar where you can, as of today, order a pumpkin spice Frappuccino to sip while roaming Museum Park.

Food@Science. 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org.

