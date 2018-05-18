Exquisito Chocolate Factory Opens Retail Store in Little Havana

It's been three years since Carolina Quijano left her six-figure salary in finance to pursue chocolate-making. But it didn't take long for her company, Exquisito, to become a favorite among some of Miami's most popular spots. Edge Steak & Bar, the Salty Donut, Azucar Ice Cream Company, Threefold Café, and Pasion del Cielo are some of the establishments that use her chocolates in their ice creams, cakes, cookies, and doughnuts.

Beginning this weekend, try them yourself when Quijano's 1,200-square-foot chocolate factory and retail store open to the public at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 19, in Little Havana.

"It's definitely surreal," she says. "Now I'm focused on growing our production and making even more and even better chocolate."