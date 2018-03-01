Casa Tua Cucina at Saks Fifth Avenue Offers a Choice of Italian Fare

Casa Tua Cucina, which opened quietly inside Saks at Brickell City Centre in January, offers an array of choices for hungry shoppers wanting Italian-style sustenance.

Restaurateur Miky Grendene, founder of the long-standing Casa Tua in South Beach, envisioned an open-kitchen-style market in 2011 but waited to start the project until he found the perfect location with the right partners, he says.

When CEO of CAK Entertainment and businessman Charles Koppleman called him about a potential partnership with Saks, Grendene realized both the high-end department store and Casa Tua shared the same philosophy. "Saks takes a curated approach to fashion, and we take a curated approach to food and lifestyle. Together we want to offer a new luxury experience where we create memorable moments for our customers."