Brazil's Coco Bambu Survives Hurricane Irma and Finally Opens on South Beach

Coco Bambu, an award-winning Brazilian restaurant, is officially open in South Beach (955 Alton Rd.). Because of Hurricane Irma, the restaurant was forced to close Friday, September 8, hours after its grand debut.

Though the storm littered Miami with fallen trees, snapped power lines, and other debris, the restaurant did not suffer physical damage.

As the first U.S. outpost for the Latin American concept, Coco Bambu is reportedly now the largest seafood establishment in the nation. The tropical-designed restaurant, which opened in 2001 in Brazil, seats 450 customers. The two-story space offers private dining rooms, event areas, and a 2,500-bottle wine cellar.