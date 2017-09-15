 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Brazil's Coco Bambu Survives Hurricane Irma and Finally Opens on South BeachEXPAND
Courtesy of Coco Bambu

Brazil's Coco Bambu Survives Hurricane Irma and Finally Opens on South Beach

Clarissa Buch | September 15, 2017 | 10:00am
AA

Coco Bambu, an award-winning Brazilian restaurant, is officially open in South Beach (955 Alton Rd.). Because of Hurricane Irma, the restaurant was forced to close Friday, September 8, hours after its grand debut.

Though the storm littered Miami with fallen trees, snapped power lines, and other debris, the restaurant did not suffer physical damage.

Related Stories

As the first U.S. outpost for the Latin American concept, Coco Bambu is reportedly now the largest seafood establishment in the nation. The tropical-designed restaurant, which opened in 2001 in Brazil, seats 450 customers. The two-story space offers private dining rooms, event areas, and a 2,500-bottle wine cellar.

The massive menu, with more than 100 plates, encourages customers to share, because many dishes are too large for one person to eat in one sitting.

Brazil's Coco Bambu Survives Hurricane Irma and Finally Opens on South BeachEXPAND
Courtesy of Coco Bambu

Some of the best-known offerings include crisp, savory pastries stuffed with shrimp, lobster, beef, or cheese ($7 to $22); gratins filled with meat, shrimp, beef, or bananas ($10 to $15); lobster tails served with creamy rice, basil, and mozzarella shoestring fries ($52); shrimp and lobster rolls ($11 to $19); and grilled steaks, chicken, and other meat dishes such as beef Parmesan ($12 to $77).

The menu also lists mixed seafood dishes such as paella made with shrimp, calamari, fish, and mussels ($36 to $68), as well as ten fish plates, such as mango mahi-mahi and roasted sea bass, 14 lobster and shrimp dishes, and stone crab, crab stew, and crab mac 'n' cheese ($24 to $85).

The restaurant serves vegan dishes too, including ratatouille with tomatoes, eggplant, red onions, and zucchini ($13), and eggplant lasagna, which is breaded and baked in tomato sauce with mozzarella and Parmesan ($15).

Be sure to order one of the restaurants 15 desserts. Highlights include churros with dulce de leche and lemon zest ($10), blackberry-topped custard ($6), and chocolate brigadeiros ($8).

Coco Bambu. 955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 786-348-0770; cocobambu.com. Dinner Sunday through Wednesday 5 to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 5 p.m. to midnight. Happy hour Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 8 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >