Best of Miami Readers' Poll 2018: Nominate Your Favorite Restaurants Now!

Miami is filled with stars — not only the celestial kind but also the ones who walk the red carpet, play roles in film, sprint down the athletic field, or make masterpieces in the kitchen.
New Times' Best of Miami® issue hits newsstands June 14, listing more than 300 of the area's finest restaurants, hottest clubs, most delightful diversions, and top places to shop. This year's theme celebrates the people and places that make the 305 the best place to live, work, and play.
But enough about us. Let's talk about you. It's your city, and we want to hear what you have to say — which is why we have our Readers' Choice awards.
The Best of Miami® 2018 Readers' Poll is now open for nominations. Nominate your picks in at least ten of categories before May 2. We'll make the calculations and place the top five in each group up for a final vote beginning May 7.
Categories include dozens of food-related ones, such as bar food, bagel, sports bar, brunch, chef, and restaurant.
Ready to vote? Visit readerschoice.miaminewtimes.com until May 2 to let your voice be heard. Then return May 7 for your final vote, and be sure to pick up our mega Best of Miami® edition, available in print and online June 14.
