Best of Miami Readers' Poll 2018: Nominate Your Favorite Restaurants Now!

Miami is filled with stars — not only the celestial kind but also the ones who walk the red carpet, play roles in film, sprint down the athletic field, or make masterpieces in the kitchen.

New Times' Best of Miami® issue hits newsstands June 14, listing more than 300 of the area's finest restaurants, hottest clubs, most delightful diversions, and top places to shop. This year's theme celebrates the people and places that make the 305 the best place to live, work, and play.