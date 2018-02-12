More Than 60 Percent of Florida Voters Are Cool With Recreational Pot

Florida and marijuana are already a well-matched couple. Jimmy Buffett, the state's de facto songwriter-in-chief, supported himself as a weed smuggler and wrote odes to mary jane. The tropical climate is perfect for growing herb. And finally given the chance on a statewide ballot, more than seven in ten voters hopped on the medical-marijuana train in 2016.

So it's really no shock that a new poll suggests a healthy majority of Floridians would be down to delve deeper into the High Times lifestyle. The survey out of the University of North Florida this morning shows that 62 percent of registered voters would back a state law regulating marijuana just like alcohol — with an impressive 45 percent saying they'd "strongly support" a move to fully legalize weed.

Sadly, the survey is purely academic for now. Organizers trying to gather the 766,000 valid signatures to place a recreational-marijuana initiative on this November's ballot fell well short of their goal before the February 1 deadline. And they'll need a major infusion of cash to hit that number before the next statewide ballot.