 Miami Heat Icon Udonis Haslem, The Flowery Drop New Weed Strain Collab | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami Heat OG Udonis Haslem Is Getting His Own Weed Strain

The cannabis strain is named "40 OG" in honor of Udonis Haslem's nickname and jersey number.
April 17, 2024
Miami-based dispensary the Flowery is teaming up with retired Miami Heat star Udonis 'UD' Haslem for a new cannabis brand.
Miami-based dispensary the Flowery is teaming up with retired Miami Heat star Udonis 'UD' Haslem for a new cannabis brand. Photo by The Flowery/Getty Images
Share this:
Just in time for the high holidaze, a South Florida family-owned medical marijuana dispensary is debuting a new product in honor of Miami's OG.

The Flowery announced that on April 19, coinciding with its four-year anniversary, it will release a weed strain and brand in partnership with Miami Heat legend Udonis "UD" Haslem, the three-time NBA Champion who retired last summer following an illustrious career in the league.

The collaboration is named "40 OG," a nod to Haslem's nickname and jersey number.

"As a local legend and community activist, UD stayed in touch and supported from afar as his NBA career was still thriving," Bryan Peguero, a spokesperson for the Flowery, tells New Times. "Now that UD has officially retired from the NBA and begun to pursue other ventures, we're honored to partner and launch together."

"40 OG" cannabis flower — packaged in 3.5-gram glass jars with a logo of an orange basketball morphed into the shape of a weed leaf — will soon be available at the Flowery's Florida locations and on its website for delivery.

The Flowery says that as the only family-owned medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, it prides itself on producing high-quality goods locally, and that it's not beholden to large corporate stakeholders (in contrast to cannabis giants like Trulieve and Surterra). The Miami-based company opened its first brick-and-mortar dispensary in 2022 on Biscayne Boulevard and has since expanded its presence to six other stores statewide.

The Flowery team hunted down a unique "OG cross strain" of cannabis for Haslem, who Peguero says has been a supporter of the company since its early days. (Haslem's wife, Faith Haslem, previously partnered with the Flowery.)

Haslem has been heavily involved in the collaboration since the idea first emerged, Peguero says, from meeting with the company's director of cultivation to sampling and pheno-hunting, which is the process of selecting the best qualities of a cannabis strain for mass production.

After playing college basketball for the Florida Gators, Haslem spent his entire 20-year career with the Miami Heat, where he became the longest-tenured player in franchise history. He announced his retirement in July 2023 after the Heat lost the finals to the Denver Nuggets. The team retired his No. 40 jersey in January. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news, crime and public safety, education and cannabis. She’s worked for New Times since June 2020. Prior to that, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, and she freelanced for The Appeal. She graduated from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
Organic Cannabis Ripe for the Picking Amid Pesticide Safety Concerns

Marijuana

Organic Cannabis Ripe for the Picking Amid Pesticide Safety Concerns

By Izzy Kapnick
Baked In: South Florida Weed Dispensaries That Deliver

Marijuana

Baked In: South Florida Weed Dispensaries That Deliver

By Alex DeLuca
New Coral Gables Publix Approved Despite Community Pushback

Food & Drink News

New Coral Gables Publix Approved Despite Community Pushback

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Madison Cawthorn Involved in Accident With Florida Highway Patrol Trooper, Woman Says

Police

Madison Cawthorn Involved in Accident With Florida Highway Patrol Trooper, Woman Says

By Alex DeLuca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation