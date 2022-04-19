The Best 4/20 Medical Marijuana Deals in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

While most potheads celebrate 4/20 the same way they celebrate 4/19 and 4/21 (by smoking weed!), others use the date as a reason to hang out with like-minded stoners, blaze up, and finally have the perfect occasion to wear that pair of marijuana leaf socks from the office Secret Santa.
Unlike states like Colorado and California, where marijuana is legal recreationally, Florida residents must be prescribed a medical marijuana card from a licensed doctor and fill their prescription at one of the dispensaries, or "medical marijuana treatment centers," licensed by the Florida Department of Health's Office of Medical Marijuana Use.
Still, for those with medical marijuana cards, another benefit of 4/20 is that it's the de facto Black Friday of weed, making it one of the most opportune times of the year to procure medical marijuana products and goods for a fraction of the price. So ahead of the high holy day, New Times reached out to the 13 companies that operate 57 medical marijuana dispensaries in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and rounded up some of the best deals, listed below in alphabetical order by dispensary name.
CannabistThe chain of dispensaries known as Columbia Care Inc. rebranded as Cannabist with the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use in September of 2021. They'll be offering 30 percent off all items at their stores on April 19, and 35 percent off all items in their stores on April 20.
Cannabist's only dispensary in South Florida is located at 12083 SW 117th Ave., in West Kendall. They're open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days this week. Call 305-692-0317 or visit gocannabist.com for more information.
CuraleafWith more than 100 stores in Florida, Curaleaf grows and sells a variety THC- and CBD-dominant products, including CBD flower, oil, THC hybrid topical balm, and vape cartridges, across seven locations in Miami-Dade and Broward (Dadeland, Deerfield Beach, Miami Airport, North Miami, South Miami-Dade, Tamarac, and Three Lakes).
Ahead of the holiday, Curaleaf is offering 40 percent off all products (with the exception of select concentrates and devices) until stores close at 8:30 p.m. on April 19.
The FloweryFlorida's only family-owned medical marijuana dispensary is based right here in Miami. To celebrate the holiday and commemorate the three-year anniversary since the Florida Department of Health approved the Flowery's medical marijuana license, they'll be selling four grams of kief for $100, five prerolled joints for $60, and an eighth (3.5 grams) of flower for $45 until April 22 at 4:20 p.m.
All of the Flowery's marijuana is cultivated indoors at its facility in Homestead. For now, orders can be placed at theflowery.co for delivery only. The Flowery recently told New Times of plans to open its first brick-and-mortar dispensary on North Miami's Green Mile in June.
FluentA Miami-based cannabis company, Fluent operates a 43,000-square-foot greenhouse cultivation facility in Homestead and six dispensaries in South Florida (in Coral Gables, Coral Springs, Cutler Bay, Deerfield Beach, Kendall, and North Miami Beach).
As part of its "B4-20 Sale," the company is offering 40 percent off all one-gram preroll joints, 60 percent off all pre-filled pipes, and 30 percent off everything else before stores close at 8:30 p.m. on April 19.
GrowHealthyThis high-end dispensary chain regularly tests its products for quality and potency and boasts strains of flower grown outdoors in fields in Florida, which the company touts as “similar to vintage wine” — in that each batch possesses a unique aroma and flavor profile — and sells small-batch, limited-edition releases of vape cartridges and distillate syringes.
As part of "420 Frenzy," GrowHealthy's two South Florida outposts — at 144 N. Federal Hwy. in Deerfield Beach, and 13400 Biscayne Blvd. in North Miami — are offering 35 percent off eighths of flower, vape cartridges, dystillate syringes, RSO resin, tinctures, and topicals until 9 p.m. on April 20. Patients will also receive a complimentary "stash bag" on all orders of more than $125. Offers can be redeemed via pick-up, delivery, in stores, and on phone orders. Call 754-222-3199 (Deerfield Beach) and 786-629-7956 (North Miami) or visit growhealthy.com for more information.
MüvMüv operates 44 dispensaries across the state, including an outpost at 953 S. Federal Hwy. in Deerfield Beach. On April 19, the company will offer a "B2G2" deal on flower (buy two eighths, get two eighths free) purchased in stores. On April 20, everything in the store will be 30 percent off.
Stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Call 833-880-5420 or visit muvfl.com for more information.
SunnysideThe national dispensary brand operated by Cresco Labs, one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in the nation, operates three stores across South Florida — at 1830 Cordova Rd. in Fort Lauderdale, 505 NE 125th St. in North Miami, and 499 E Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park.
The company is offering 50 percent off leftovers (shake weed) and up to 40 percent off all eighths of flower until Sunday, April 24. On April 20, patients get $50 off when they spend $200 or more in-store. Call 854-500-9600 or visit sunnyside.shop for more information.
VidaCannThis Floridian-owned, Jacksonville-based cannabis dispensary operates two stores in South Florida — at 1101 S. Powerline Rd., Ste. 104, in Deerfield Beach and 11091 Biscayne Blvd, Unit 11091A, in North Miami.
On April 20, VidaCann will offer a 40 percent discount storewide and give away a free joint holder/lighter to the first 50 customers at each store. Stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Call 954-708-2114 (Deerfield Beach) or 786-275-4564 (North Miami) or visit vidacann.com for more information.