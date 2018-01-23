Florida Voters Can Finally Kill Racist, 150-Year-Old Felon Voting Ban

Florida's law denying the right to vote to anyone ever convicted of a felony is racist. Full stop. It was passed in 1868 by white-supremacist lawmakers enraged at the 14th Amendment, knowing full well that a crooked criminal justice system would ensure far more blacks than whites would be stamped with lifetime voting bans. And it's been kept in place by craven politicians who benefit when minorities are denied the most basic right of casting a vote.

Florida voters will now have a chance to right that 150-year-old wrong. A statewide question on this November's ballot will ask whether to eliminate the lifetime voting ban on felons after elections officials confirmed today that activists had gathered more than the required 766,000 valid signatures.

“Voters took matters in their own hands to ensure that their fellow Floridians, family members, and friends who’ve made past mistakes, served their time, and paid their debts to society are given a second chance and the opportunity to earn back their ability to vote,” Desmond Meade, chair of Floridians for a Fair Democracy, says in a news release.