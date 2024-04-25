Miamians Mock Celtics Fans for Leaving Early During Heat's Big Game 2 Win

Those nets are gonna need a break for a couple games while we’re back in Miami #WINNING pic.twitter.com/lKNOH4mdcz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 25, 2024

Celtics fans were you going?? pic.twitter.com/e9jt9rwO5m — Ryan Cortes (@Ryan_Cortes) April 25, 2024

👋👋👋 pic.twitter.com/RwnZ5q4sx6 — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) April 25, 2024

The Miami Heat have officially arrived at the 2024 NBA Playoffs, and so have cocky Heat fans who noticed a bit of a double standard taking place during the team's colossal win Wednesday night.Welcome back, everyone. It's good to see you.The Miami Heat shocked the world last night, sending pee dripping down the right leg of Boston Celtics fans at the TD Garden. The Heat defeated the Celtics 111-101 in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs first round.The series is now even at 1-1, and the players are heading back to Miami for Game 3, which will take place at the Kaseya Center on Saturday night.We have a series. Boston fans and the NBA media are in shambles. You hate to see it.The Heat's victory was fueled by step-up performances from three players who need to exhibit superhuman prowess on the court to offset so many injuries to the roster: Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, and Bam Adebayo.Tyler Herro led the charge with 24 points and 14 assists, and Caleb Martin was equally impressive, contributing 21 points with five key three-pointers that kept the Celtics at bay. Bam Adebayo was a force on both ends of the court, finishing the game with 21 points and ten rebounds.The Miami Heat "Big 3" is back. Different trio, but the wins count the same!If you're a longtime Miami fan, the game's atmosphere took a hilarious turn at the end. Despite only an eight-point difference on the scoreboard with more than 40 seconds left on the clock, several Celtics fans were seen leaving the arena — something very triggering for Heat fans to watch after being ridiculed for over a decade for their own premature departure during NBA Finals Game 6 in 2013.If you remember, that game was not a Miami Heat loss — not even close. The game turned on its head in the last 30 seconds, culminating in Ray Allen hitting one of the greatest shots in NBA history to send the game into overtime. Heat fans banged on the glass doors trying to get back into the arena.Of course, Heat fans took notice of Bostonians' early departure Wednesday night and reacted on social media.Even Bally Sports, the television home of the Miami Heat, got in on the action, waving the crowd goodbye on X.Somehow, someway, the Miami Heat have made a series out of it with Boston. And that must just be so annoying for everyone who can't seem to fathom how Erik Spoelstra and his gang of overachievers do it.It may not last long. There may not be an NBA title at the end of the tunnel. But it will never stop being hilarious that Miami is the boogeyman to the rest of the NBA.If nothing else comes out of these playoffs, at least Heat fans can relish the memory of sending dejected devotees of their opponent shuffling out of TD Garden. Hope you had a nice, traffic-free drive home, Celtics fans.