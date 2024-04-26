 Miami Dolphins Pick Chop Robinson 21st in 2024 NFL Draft | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

With Chop Robinson, Dolphins Plug Defensive Roster Hole in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft

Miami Dolphins take Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson with the 21st overall pick, filling a glaring defensive need.
April 26, 2024
Demeioun "Chop" Robinson, the Miami Dolphins' 21st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, impressed at the NFL Combine with a sub-4.5 40-yard dash.
Demeioun "Chop" Robinson, the Miami Dolphins' 21st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, impressed at the NFL Combine with a sub-4.5 40-yard dash. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Share this:
The 2024-25 NFL season is fast approaching, and judging by the Miami Dolphins' first-round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, they're thinking strategically from the jump.

Aiming to address the team's current roster dynamics and the overall picture heading into next season, the Phins selected Penn State defensive lineman Demeioun "Chop" Robinson with the 21st overall pick.

The Dolphins approach the new season with crucial defensive players Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips on the mend from significant injuries and a hole created by the departure of Christian Wilkins, who recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

All that exposes their defensive line — a team strength in past seasons — as a glaring weakness. Robinson alleviates those concerns.

Let's take a look at the newest Miami Dolphins player.

Who is Chop Robinson?

First and foremost, Chop Robinson is known for his remarkable athleticism and stands out with a six foot three, 254-pound frame and a sub-4.5 40-yard dash time at the combine.

Robinson didn't exactly set the world on fire at Penn State with a modest production of 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss (TFL) over two seasons with the Nittany Lions. Still, many believe his physical attributes suggest he has much to offer in the NFL.

How Did Demeioun Robinson Get His Nickname?

Robinson was born to play in the NFL. He emerged from the womb weighing a whopping 14 pounds and looking like he'd spent all nine months in the weight room.

"I was so big when I was born — my mom called me 'Pork Chop,'" Robinson told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "As I got older and slimmed down, we shortened it to 'Chop' because I wasn't big anymore."

Imagine being six foot two and 254 pounds and saying you're 'not big anymore.'

Player Comparison: Cameron Wake

Are you looking to get giddy about what Chop stands to contribute? We've got you covered.

For those familiar with Miami Dolphins history, Chop Robinson draws comparisons to Cameron Wake, one of the franchise's all-time defensive stars. Wake, who was with the team from 2009 to 2019, was known for his explosive edge-rushing capabilities.
A five-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro, Wake's 98 sacks place him second in Dolphins history, trailing only Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

If Robinson can mirror even a fraction of Wake's impact, the Dolphins might well be looking at a transformative player who redefines their defensive line.

What's Next: Rounds 2-7

The NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 tonight (April 26) at 7 p.m. and Rounds 4 through 7 beginning Saturday at noon. The Dolphins hold their original picks in Round 2 (no. 55), 5 (no. 158), 6 (no. 198), and 7 (no. 241).

Look for the Dolphins to target fat guys (linemen) and speed (wide receivers and safeties) on both sides of the ball.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi
$48 Million Surfside Penthouse Is Most Expensive U.S. Home Sold So Far in 2024

Real Estate

$48 Million Surfside Penthouse Is Most Expensive U.S. Home Sold So Far in 2024

By Naomi Feinstein
"Habitual Violent" Offender Charged With Murdering Trans Woman Less Than a Week After Release From Jail

Crime

"Habitual Violent" Offender Charged With Murdering Trans Woman Less Than a Week After Release From Jail

By Alex DeLuca
Miamians Mock Celtics Fans for Leaving Early During Heat's Big Game 2 Win

Miami Heat

Miamians Mock Celtics Fans for Leaving Early During Heat's Big Game 2 Win

By Ryan Yousefi
Mayor Suarez Clears Calendar for Far-Right Podcaster Who Battles "Globohomo" Agenda

Politics

Mayor Suarez Clears Calendar for Far-Right Podcaster Who Battles "Globohomo" Agenda

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation