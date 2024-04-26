With Chop Robinson, Dolphins Plug Defensive Roster Hole in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft

Who is Chop Robinson?

How Did Demeioun Robinson Get His Nickname?

Player Comparison: Cameron Wake

He’s Cameron Wake. That’s who he is. https://t.co/dpKtPZ7Kho — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) April 9, 2024

What's Next: Rounds 2-7

The 2024-25 NFL season is fast approaching, and judging by the Miami Dolphins' first-round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, they're thinking strategically from the jump.Aiming to address the team's current roster dynamics and the overall picture heading into next season, the Phins selected Penn State defensive lineman Demeioun "Chop" Robinson with the 21st overall pick.The Dolphins approach the new season with crucial defensive players Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips on the mend from significant injuries and a hole created by the departure of Christian Wilkins, who recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.All that exposes their defensive line — a team strength in past seasons — as a glaring weakness. Robinson alleviates those concerns.Let's take a look at the newest Miami Dolphins player.First and foremost, Chop Robinson is known for his remarkable athleticism and stands out with a six foot three, 254-pound frame and a sub-4.5 40-yard dash time at the combine.Robinson didn't exactly set the world on fire at Penn State with a modest production of 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss (TFL) over two seasons with the Nittany Lions. Still, many believe his physical attributes suggest he has much to offer in the NFL.Robinson was born to play in the NFL. He emerged from the womb weighing a whopping 14 pounds and looking like he'd spent all nine months in the weight room."I was so big when I was born — my mom called me 'Pork Chop,'" Robinson told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "As I got older and slimmed down, we shortened it to 'Chop' because I wasn't big anymore."Imagine being six foot two and 254 pounds and saying you're 'not big anymore.'Are you looking to get giddy about what Chop stands to contribute? We've got you covered.For those familiar with Miami Dolphins history, Chop Robinson draws comparisons to Cameron Wake, one of the franchise's all-time defensive stars. Wake, who was with the team from 2009 to 2019, was known for his explosive edge-rushing capabilities.A five-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro, Wake's 98 sacks place him second in Dolphins history, trailing only Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.If Robinson can mirror even a fraction of Wake's impact, the Dolphins might well be looking at a transformative player who redefines their defensive line.The NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 tonight (April 26) at 7 p.m. and Rounds 4 through 7 beginning Saturday at noon. The Dolphins hold their original picks in Round 2 (no. 55), 5 (no. 158), 6 (no. 198), and 7 (no. 241).Look for the Dolphins to target fat guys (linemen) and speed (wide receivers and safeties) on both sides of the ball.