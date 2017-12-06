The Ten Best Free Miami Art Week Events

Miami Art Week can be overwhelming, especially if you have champagne taste on a beer budget. So as the Magic City prepares to take on the annual art bacchanal, we're here to guide you to some of the best events around town that'll cost you a total of zero dollars.

This guide is just a starting point and by no means an exhaustive list of what's happening during the week. Get out there and explore.

1. Fair. Make your way to the new Brickell City Centre on Metromover for Miami's first all-women, noncommercial art fair. Co-curated by Zoe Lukov and Anthony Spinello, Fair calls itself "an alternative non-commercial art fair. A platform for a diverse and multigenerational group of women artists, Fair seeks to address gender inequality in the art world and beyond by providing space for radical women artists to create site-specific interventions in a non-traditional venue." Fair's three sectors are Fair Market, Fair Trade, and Fair Play, presenting works by Yoko Ono, Guerrilla Girls, Jillian Mayer, and others. Head to the Langford Hotel Thursday, December 7, for the free official afterparty from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 7, through Sunday, December 10, at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., 305-350-9922; fairmarket.art.

EXPAND The Showcase's exhibiting artist, Maximilian Mueller. Photo courtesy of Pitchblend.

2. The Showcase Global Creators Series. Miami's skateboarding community is in for a treat this week. Adidas Skateboarding and Juxtapoz magazine are making the Historic Walgreens Building in downtown Miami home to the Showcase. Visitors can check out work from up-and-coming international artists who will show in company with featured artists Lucy Sparrow, Jean Julian, Conor Harrington, and Ron English. You can also wander to the Showcase's indoor skatepark a block north of the Historic Walgreens Building. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 7 through Sunday, December 10, at the Juxtapoz Clubhouse in the Historic Walgreens Building, 200 E. Flagler St., Miami; adidas.com/us/skateboarding.

3. Miami Street Photography Festival. Get your cameras ready. The event at HistoryMiami, accessible by Metrorail, will present contemporary street and documentary photography from more than 50 countries. Offering a range of happenings, from artist talks to photo walks to photographer meet-and-greets, the fest is stacked with a jam-packed schedule of events. Featured guests include renowned photographers Alessandra Sanguinetti, Constantine Manos, Larry Fink, Richard Sandler, Maggie Steber, and Harvey Stein. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, December 7, through Saturday, December 9, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Tickets via historymiami.org.

Twelve new murals will debut during Miami Art Week 2017. Courtesy of Wynwood Walls

4. "humanKIND" at Wynwood Walls. When your cousins come to town, one of the first things they'll want to see is Wynwood Walls. And you can't blame them; these walls are pretty awesome. This Thursday, Wynwood Walls will unveil 12 new murals from international street artists Seth Globepainter, Joe Iurato, Leon Keer, Tristan Eaton, Lady Pink, eL Seed, 2SHY, Audrey Kawasaki, Bordalo II, Pro176, Risk, and Martin Watson. Wynwood Walls' Art Week exhibit, "humanKIND," will offer works inspired by compassion, humanity, and empathy. Get to know the artists during a panel discussion in the Goldman Global Arts Gallery this Thursday at 6 p.m. Wynwood Walls will be open longer hours this Thursday through Sunday. 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday, December 7, through Sunday, December 10, at Wynwood Walls, 2520 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-531-4411; thewynwoodwalls.com.

Sweat out all of that free alcohol. Courtesy of Class Pass

5. Rise by We Wellness Pop-Up. Here's your chance to sweat out all of that free alcohol you've been consuming during Miami Art Week. Offering workouts such as yoga, sound bowl meditations, and power Pilates, Rise by We has partnered with some of Miami's top studios to help you recharge from the Basel madness. Jugofresh is supplying the healthy bites, and Vanity Project is offering mini manis, 'cause you've got to have those fresh nails for the weekend festivities. Check out the full list of events for your mind, body, and spirit at risebywemiami.splashthat.com. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, through Friday, December 8, at WeWork South of Fifth, 429 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 877-960-2074; RSVP via risebywemiami.splashthat.com.

EXPAND Dale Zine's new pop-up shop in downtown Miami. Photo courtesy of Dale Zine

6. Dale Kids Day. Independent publisher Dale Zine opened its Miami Art Week pop-up shop in a vacant jewelry store at the 777 Mall. A slew of events will happen at the shop throughout the week and offer free drinks and beer for the adults, but they're also catering to an underrepresented Basel crowd: children. This Sunday, the shop will host Dale Kids Day. Children and teens will be able to submit their zines for display at the shop. There are no rules when it comes to making zines, so get creative, kids. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at Dale Zine Shop, 141 E. Flagler St., Miami; dalezine.com.

Take a break from the Miami Beach hoopla and head to Little Haiti. Photo by Marc Averette / Wikimedia Commons

7. Art Beat Miami. Take a break from the Miami Beach hoopla and head to the Caribbean Marketplace at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. The fourth-annual Art Beat satellite art fair will offer exhibits, murals, live music, food, and other fun, all inspired by Haiti. Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 7, through Sunday, December 10, 2017, at Caribbean Marketplace in the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 5925 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-492-7868; artbeatmiami.com.

Amy Winehouse in Fallen Friend on the Walk of Stars. © David LaChapelle Studio / Courtesy of TASCHEN

8. David LaChapelle. David LaChapelle is celebrating the release of his two new books, Lost + Found and Good News, in Miami Beach this Friday. In a recent interview with New Times, LaChapelle explained his final publications. “I just feel it. I know there won’t be more books like this,” he said. “They’re definitely the culmination of everything I’ve imagined.” Here's your chance to meet the artist and get your copies signed. This event will fill up fast, so RSVP now. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, December 8, at Taschen Books, 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-538-6185; taschen.com. RSVP via taschen.com/rsvp68.

Calling all fashionistas. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

9. Patricia Field's "Artfashion" Opening-Night Party at White Dot Gallery. You might know Patricia Field from costuming a little show called Sex and the City. Now she's heading to sunny South Florida to celebrate the opening night of the "Artfashion" exhibit at White Dot Gallery this Thursday. The soiree will include a gallery exhibition and a pop-up shop with a curated selection of original "Artfashion" pieces. Visitors can check out the sculptures on display by Kyle Brincefield, Scooter Laforge, Jody Morlock, Suzan Pitt, Steven Wine, and Iris Bonner. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at White Dot Gallery, 2245 NW Second Ave., Miami; 917-624-7599; whitedotgallery.com. RSVP via PatriciaField@TaraInk.com.

Daniel Joseph Martinez, guest speaker for this year’s Breakfast in the Park event for Art Basel week. Photo courtesy of News Travels Fast

10. Breakfast in the Park With Daniel Joseph Martinez. You could stay home this Sunday. Or you could make the most of the last day of Miami Art Week by indulging in an artsy morning meal. Breakfast in the Park offers complimentary food and a special lecture by Los Angeles-based multidisciplinary artist Daniel Joseph Martinez. The event will also offer guided tours of the Frost Art Museum's sculpture park and exhibitions. 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, December 10, at Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at FIU, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890. RSVP via frost.fiu.edu.

