David LaChapelle to Release Two Volumes of Pop Culture Masterpieces During Art Basel

David LaChapelle’s I Walk Out of My Prison depicts Miley Cyrus as a naked, technicolor butterfly with wings spread and arms open in a Christ-like gesture. But as with much of LaChapelle’s work, the photograph is paired with a juxtaposing image — in this case, Solitary. Cyrus is captured in the same room, still naked but in starkly real color, on her knees and reaching desperately for light pouring through a window.

Considered together, the images are a metaphor for the limitations we impose on ourselves as well as the shackles of fame, LaChapelle says. During his 30-year career as a chronicler of pop culture, the often-controversial photographer has shot countless celebrities, including ultimately tragic icons such as Amy Winehouse and Brittany Murphy. He’s become well acquainted with the dark side of public adoration.

“We think of [celebrities] as having it all, but when you work with people over the years and get to know them, you see them giving more than they get in the end,” he says, speaking to New Times from London. “Entertainers have a lot of difficulty with being this prisoner forever. For women, it’s especially difficult, needing to look the right way throughout it all.”