Kirbii Casablancas Cosplays as Your X-Rated Fantasy

As ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom in the Mario video game franchise, Princess Peach is depicted as a blonde, pink dress-wearing damsel-in-distress. But for the men who pay to see 29-year-old Kirbii Casablancas dress up as the video game princess, they are more than happy with her cosplaying in black diamond-shaped fishnets and a pink thong bodysuit, which only helps to emphasize her plump posterior.
The comments she gets range from "Yummy mami" and "r u Hitmonlee? Cuz ur body is KICKIN," to "THAT ASS," followed by the fire, cat, hearts, and water drop emojis.
"I came from a very conservative household," the Hialeah native tells New Times. "I wasn't really allowed to dress up. Halloween, we weren't allowed to celebrate, and I could only dress up at conventions. When I realized I could take my hobby dressing up and make it a side hustle, I did and had fun with it because my fear is getting old and wrinkly and looking myself in the mirror and saying, 'Damn! I should have dressed sluttier while I was younger.'"
Casablancas first got interested in cosplay in 2008, attending her first comic book convention adorned with a simple set of cat ears. "It all started with a few pairs of cat ears. Then I got more into cosplay, and people enjoyed seeing it at conventions or posting it online," she adds. "One of my first cosplays was Poison Ivy. I hand-sewed every leaf on the leotard. I wore it for Florida Supercon in 2014 or 2015."
For the uninitiated, cosplay is the act of dressing up and performing as a particular character, whether from a comic book, cartoon, anime, or video game. The hobby is generally intertwined with comic book and pop culture conventions like Florida Supercon and, more famously, San Diego Comic-Con. However, hundreds of smaller conventions and gatherings happen throughout the year.
The cosplayers who spend hours upon hours on the costumes and accessories have been able to turn it into a legitimate profession, especially in the age of social media. Some, but not all, cosplayers take it even further, taking popular characters into X-rated territory on sites like OnlyFans with eager followers willing to pay a lot of money to see their fantasy come to life.
make the leap to OnlyFans as well.
The site, which grew in popularity during the pandemic, is technically open to anyone, from personal trainers to artists and cooks, but it's best known for its sexual content. Creators charge subscription fees for exclusive content that is too racy for Instagram, put up pay-per-view posts, and generate income from tips and livestreams.
"I have my bachelor's in marketing. I figured everyone would have their Christmas money by then," Casablancas says. "COVID hit and everyone was stuck in their house, so if I was going to make an OnlyFans, that would be the time."
Focusing on her cosplay, her page teases content like "Princess Peaches showing you some curves" and protruding "jiggle physics." She also quickly realized that by focusing on anime characters, she could attract the waifu audience. (Waifu is a Japanese term for someone who sees a fictional character as a romantic partner.)
Casablancas quickly gained a following, earning an average of $2,000 a month and more than $36,700 since 2020.
"Before I got my bachelor's, I worked at IKEA for three years," Casablancas says. "I was making $400 a month. With this, I could pay rent and do what I love: partying and creating events. I also had just got out of a six-year relationship in 2020, and this was the first time I was able to promote promiscuous photos and get complimented by people."
Casablancas regularly receives messages from men looking to enact their sexual fantasies and boost their self-esteem. Sometimes, she'll expose more skin than Instagram will allow. Sometimes, she dresses up as a dominatrix-like character, wearing high leather boots hugging her thighs and her soft lips upon a soft baby face.
"I think the rise in popularity of conventions and characters made fans like these characters to a whole new level," Casablancas notes. "The rise in popularity will now attract a certain demographic of those fans. I've seen some other cosplayers on OnlyFans, but they're mostly anime from what I've seen, compared to Marvel, DC, or other properties."
Fan site cosplayers range from beauties with chestnut-braided hair, black hot pants, a crop top, and Lara Croft's favorite weaponry strapped to her thigh. Others emulate a pink-and-blue-hair-colored Harlequin. All are incredibly skilled at bringing these characters to life.
Once underground and decidedly unhip, cosplay and geek-focused pop culture have seen their stature rise as millennials and Gen Z seek comfort in childhood nostalgia. At the same time, Disney made Marvel and its characters into a money-making machine.
"People used to bully someone for wearing a Dragon Ball Z backpack," Casablancas says. "With the rise of social media and TikTok, people are now seeing anime, and the people who used to make fun of it now think it looks cool. Or they want to be a part of the cosplay hype to get attention like the cosplayers, and some just like the fantasy."
Still, Casablancas admits that as a woman cosplaying on the internet, not all the attention is welcome.
"[Someone] messaged me if I wanted to be a part of a music video that was going to be in a forest that they'll pay $666, and it's part of an art project no one can know about," she remembers. Dating apps are even worse, with people asking you to cosplay in the bedroom. You don't see this with male cosplayers. Luckily, I haven't feared for my life, but advertising where I will be for events or performing as a DJ event can be a bit scary."
Alongside the Black Market, Casablancas coproduces KirbiiCon, an 18-and-older anime event featuring a risqué cosplay contest, burlesque, drag shows, live music, and more. "You can dress any way you want — as long as you're not nude, pretty much," Casablancas adds. The next edition takes place on Saturday, May 4, at Revolution Live.
Regardless of whether it's at conventions or recording content for OnlyFans, Casablancas doesn't see herself giving up cosplay any time soon.
"Cosplay and dressing up in general is something I'm going to do for the rest of my life," she says. "It's fun, it's a hobby, and I do like the attention. I never thought my side hustle of dressing up as a character would lead to all of this."