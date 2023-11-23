Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Black Friday Ice Cream, New Miami Brunches, and Holiday Beer

This weekend's Miami food and drink events include new brunches from Social 27 and South Bar & Kitchen, a holiday bar at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, and Black Friday-themed ice cream at Salt & Straw.
Holiday brews from Biscayne Bay Brewing Company
Photo by Damionlive
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company's Holiday Bar
A new holiday pop-up bar dubbed "Santa Brews on 1st" will take over Biscayne Brewing's taproom. Starting this weekend, the bar will transform into a winter wonderland and serve limited-edition cocktails, including an apple pie-spiced bourbon and seasonal beer flights. November 24 through December 31, at 100 NE First Ave., Miami; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
A free scoop for Black Friday at Salt & Straw
Salt & Straw photo
Black Friday Promo from Salt & Straw
For this Black Friday, any client who purchases a Salt & Straw gift card of $30 or more in stores will get a free ice cream scoop. Flavors include the shop's classics such as lavender honey, salted malted chocolate chip cookie dough, and this month's Thanksgiving series featuring turkey stuffing and cranberry sauce or the pumpkin and gingersnap pie. Friday, November 24 through December 31, at all locations; saltandstraw.com.
The chicken and waffles from South Bar & Kitchen
SFL Hospitality Group photo
New Brunch in Pompano Beach
South Bar & Kitchen has launched its weekend brunch with Louisiana-inspired dishes. The menu includes sweet potato pecan waffles, B.E.C. biscuits, Cajun-style crab cakes, and sticky buns. Drink specials feature mimosa pitchers, the breakfast old-fashioned shaken with Jameson Irish whiskey, and the "Gin and Jam" prepared with Hendrick's gin and housemade jams. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 165 NE First Ave., Pompano Beach; southpmp.com.
Brunch dish from Social 27
Social 27 Supper Club photo
Little Havana Brunch
Social 27 has launched its Sunday brunch. Guests can taste signature dishes, including avocado toast, short rib ropa vieja, and calentado (a Colombian-style breakfast that often includes pork, arroz moros, sweet plantain, queso frito, and a fried egg). For drinks, bottomless mimosas are available for $35, or guests can try a cortadito martini and Sunday spritzers. Noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 2555 SW Eighth St., Miami; opentable.com.