Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Black Friday Ice Cream, New Miami Brunches, and Holiday Beer

[email protected]

click to enlarge Holiday brews from Biscayne Bay Brewing Company Photo by Damionlive

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company's Holiday Bar



click to enlarge A free scoop for Black Friday at Salt & Straw Salt & Straw photo

Black Friday Promo from Salt & Straw



click to enlarge The chicken and waffles from South Bar & Kitchen SFL Hospitality Group photo

New Brunch in Pompano Beach



click to enlarge Brunch dish from Social 27 Social 27 Supper Club photo

Little Havana Brunch



This weekend's Miami food and drink events include new brunches from Social 27 and South Bar & Kitchen, a holiday bar at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, and Black Friday-themed ice cream at Salt & Straw.A new holiday pop-up bar dubbed "Santa Brews on 1st" will take over Biscayne Brewing's taproom. Starting this weekend, the bar will transform into a winter wonderland and serve limited-edition cocktails, including an apple pie-spiced bourbon and seasonal beer flights.For this Black Friday, any client who purchases a Salt & Straw gift card of $30 or more in stores will get a free ice cream scoop. Flavors include the shop's classics such as lavender honey, salted malted chocolate chip cookie dough, and this month's Thanksgiving series featuring turkey stuffing and cranberry sauce or the pumpkin and gingersnap pie.South Bar & Kitchen has launched its weekend brunch with Louisiana-inspired dishes. The menu includes sweet potato pecan waffles, B.E.C. biscuits, Cajun-style crab cakes, and sticky buns. Drink specials feature mimosa pitchers, the breakfast old-fashioned shaken with Jameson Irish whiskey, and the "Gin and Jam" prepared with Hendrick's gin and housemade jams.Social 27 has launched its Sunday brunch. Guests can taste signature dishes, including avocado toast, short rib ropa vieja, and calentado (a Colombian-style breakfast that often includes pork, arroz moros, sweet plantain, queso frito, and a fried egg). For drinks, bottomless mimosas are available for $35, or guests can try a cortadito martini and Sunday spritzers.