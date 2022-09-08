Support Us

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Wynwood's Octoberfest, Food Porn Soiree, and Vegan Time Out Market

September 8, 2022 8:00AM

Spinach and feta empanada from Gogo Fresh
Photo courtesy of Gogo Fresh
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Wynwood's Octoberfest, a soiree hosted by Miami Food Porn and Palm House, Time Out Market for vegans, and Phuc Yea's birthday bash. 

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]
click to enlarge
Wynwood's Octoberfest is here.
Photo courtesy of Swarm

Annual Wynwood Octoberfest by Samuel Adams


For all the beer lovers in Miami, the 12th annual Wynwood Octoberfest is finally here. This weekend, Wynwood Marketplace becomes a traditional Bavarian bierhaus with live music, seasonal brews from Samuel Adams, bratwurst, and beer game competitions. 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, September 9; noon to 3 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 10-11, at 2250 Northwest Second Ave., Miami; Party packs and complimentary RSVP with a free beer are available via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Cocktail by Coconut Cartel
Photo courtesy of Coconut Cartel

Beachside Sunset Soiree at Palm House

Miami Food Porn and Palm House have partnered to give guests the ultimate Miami food experience. Bodega, Gogo Fresh, My Cuban Spot, and Blakery have created a special menu for the event. Guests also can enjoy a variety of drinks such as rum cocktails by Coconut Cartel and cold brew martinis by the Sister Yard and Simple. A part of the proceeds will be donated to Feeding South Florida in honor of Hunger Action Month. 6 p.m. Saturday, September 10, at 5101 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Free RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
The Rogue Panda is the new plant-based Chinese food spot inside Time Out Market.
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Time Out Market for Vegans

This Saturday is a good day to be vegan. Inspired by the arrival of the Rogue Panda at Time Out Market, the space is throwing a festival for plant-based food. Guests can enjoy dairy-free pizza from PizzElla and vegan fried chik’n sandwiches from Chick’n Jones and learn how to make egg rolls from Rogue Panda. L’Artisane Creative Bakery will be featured as a special guest with its famous vegan treats. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 10, at 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami; Free RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Phuc Yea celebrates six years.
Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Late-Night Birthday Bash at Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea will start its month-long festivities to celebrate six years of business. The first event will be a late-night bacchanalia with a special $12 cocktail happy hour. A cake-cutting ceremony will happen at 11 p.m. with Cindy Lou’s coconut cream cake and piña colada-washed tequila shots. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, September 10, at 7100 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami; Free RSVP includes a complimentary drink from 10 to 11 p.m. via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Take your squad to Out to Brunch.
Photo courtesy of Miami New Times

Get Your New Times' Out to Brunch Tickets

This weekend, be sure to buy your tickets for New Times' Out to Brunch. From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, Regatta Park in Coconut Grove transforms into a magical brunch party with unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants paired with endless brunch-themed beverages, music, and tons of fun. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70.
