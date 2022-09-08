Miami Food Events This Weekend: Wynwood's Octoberfest, Food Porn Soiree, and Vegan Time Out Market

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Wynwood's Octoberfest, a soiree hosted by Miami Food Porn and Palm House, Time Out Market for vegans, and Phuc Yea's birthday bash.
Wynwood's Octoberfest is here.
Annual Wynwood Octoberfest by Samuel Adams
For all the beer lovers in Miami, the 12th annual Wynwood Octoberfest is finally here. This weekend, Wynwood Marketplace becomes a traditional Bavarian bierhaus with live music, seasonal brews from Samuel Adams, bratwurst, and beer game competitions. 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, September 9; noon to 3 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 10-11, at 2250 Northwest Second Ave., Miami; Party packs and complimentary RSVP with a free beer are available via eventbrite.com.
Cocktail by Coconut Cartel
Beachside Sunset Soiree at Palm House
Miami Food Porn and Palm House have partnered to give guests the ultimate Miami food experience. Bodega, Gogo Fresh, My Cuban Spot, and Blakery have created a special menu for the event. Guests also can enjoy a variety of drinks such as rum cocktails by Coconut Cartel and cold brew martinis by the Sister Yard and Simple. A part of the proceeds will be donated to Feeding South Florida in honor of Hunger Action Month. 6 p.m. Saturday, September 10, at 5101 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Free RSVP via eventbrite.com.
The Rogue Panda is the new plant-based Chinese food spot inside Time Out Market.
Time Out Market for Vegans
This Saturday is a good day to be vegan. Inspired by the arrival of the Rogue Panda at Time Out Market, the space is throwing a festival for plant-based food. Guests can enjoy dairy-free pizza from PizzElla and vegan fried chik’n sandwiches from Chick’n Jones and learn how to make egg rolls from Rogue Panda. L’Artisane Creative Bakery will be featured as a special guest with its famous vegan treats. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 10, at 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami; Free RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Phuc Yea celebrates six years.
Late-Night Birthday Bash at Phuc Yea
Phuc Yea will start its month-long festivities to celebrate six years of business. The first event will be a late-night bacchanalia with a special $12 cocktail happy hour. A cake-cutting ceremony will happen at 11 p.m. with Cindy Lou’s coconut cream cake and piña colada-washed tequila shots. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, September 10, at 7100 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami; Free RSVP includes a complimentary drink from 10 to 11 p.m. via eventbrite.com.
Take your squad to Out to Brunch.
