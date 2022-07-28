Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events this Weekend: Summer of Love, Bloody Marys, Alligator Tasting, and Christmas in July

July 28, 2022 10:44AM

Kuba Cabana presents KC Matinee brunch.
Kuba Cabana presents KC Matinee brunch. Photo by Alejandro Fertitta @munchmiami
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include summer lovin', bloody marys, a taste of Christmas in July, complimentary alligator tasting, and KC Matinee brunch at Kuba Cabana.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]
click to enlarge Miami Food Events this Weekend: Summer of Love, Bloody Marys, Alligator Tasting, and Christmas in July
The "Flower Power" punch at the Wharf Miami.
Photo courtesy of the Wharf Miami

The Wharf is Ready to Give You a Summer Full of Love

This weekend the Wharf will bring the "Summer of Love" to Miami. The event will have two drink specials all weekend long: the "Flower Power" punch for $10 and bottles of Maison Marcel rosé for $35. "Far out Friday" will kick off the event with $1 Wharf lagers and $3 wine by the glass specials from 4 to 7 p.m. "Totally Stellar Sunday" will be your last chance to boogie while getting half-priced mojito pitchers from noon to 4 p.m.  After 6 p.m. the venue becomes 21 and over. July 29-31, at 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; Admission is free. Complimentary RSVP at wharfmiami.com/events.

click to enlarge Miami Food Events this Weekend: Summer of Love, Bloody Marys, Alligator Tasting, and Christmas in July
Hutong has you covered when it comes to bloody marys.
Photo courtesy of Hutong Miami

The Bloody Marys are Ready

Hutong Miami has found the perfect drink for you to sip while enjoying its "Bubbles and Bao" brunch. The self-proclaimed "over-the top" bloody mary comes in three different flavors: Hutong’s classic bloody mary, bloody wasabi mary, and bloody truffle mary. The classic includes horseradish and is garnished with celery, green olives stuffed with blue cheese and wrapped in cucumber, and a lemon wedge. Hutong's bloody wasabi brings more spice to the drink and is garnished with herbs, a wasabi dollop, whole black peppercorns, and crushed black and red pepper rim. The bloody truffle mary is garnished with dried Szechuan peppers, shaved truffle, whole okra, and a sesame seed rim. Noon to 3 p.m. Sundays at 600 Brickell Ave., Miami; hutong-miami.com

click to enlarge Miami Food Events this Weekend: Summer of Love, Bloody Marys, Alligator Tasting, and Christmas in July
Smoked mojo alligator
Photo courtesy of Munch Miami

Complimentary Mojo Alligator Tasting

BBQ & Craft Co, a barbecue restaurant in the heart of Brickell, will offer guests a complimentary Alligator Tasting this Saturday. The nine-foot mojo alligator will be smoked whole and served to guests during the tasting. Guests will also get to enjoy live music from Chopper and the Boogiemen. While you are there, try some of BBQ & Craft's own signature line of barbecue sauces and a selection of over 25 beers from South Florida breweries. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at 947 Brickell Ave., Miami; opentable.com reservations are recommended.
click to enlarge Miami Food Events this Weekend: Summer of Love, Bloody Marys, Alligator Tasting, and Christmas in July
The Christmas in July brunch at Beaker & Gray
Photo by Ruben Cabrera

A Taste of Christmas in July

Beaker & Gray believes you shouldn't have to wait until December for holiday cheer, so they will host a Christmas in July celebration. The brunch experience will start with a welcome cocktail, the "Christmas Kiss," and will include maple ham, honey-glazed breakfast sausage, sourdough bread with pumpkin butter and cranberry jam, and more. The location will also be decorated with stockings, ornaments, and even a mistletoe kissing booth to bring the Christmas spirit in July. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at 2637 N Miami Ave, Miami; 305-699-2637; Tickets are $49 per person at  resy.com.
click to enlarge Miami Food Events this Weekend: Summer of Love, Bloody Marys, Alligator Tasting, and Christmas in July
Brunch goes into party mode at Kuba Cabana.
Kuba Cabana presents KC Matinee Brunch

KC Matinee Brunch at Kuba Cabana

Kuba Cabana has revamped its brunch menu and recently introduced the "KC Matinee" brunch. The matinee is a Cuban day party with a nightlife feel to it. The new menu includes beef carpaccio, ceviche from the raw bar, and various salads and appetizers. For drinks, guests can enjoy unlimited mimosas and Cubanitas. Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, at 3450 NW 83rd Ave. #140, Doral and 401 Biscayne Blvd., Suite R106, Miami; kubamiami.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Finally Seen

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation