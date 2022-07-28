Miami Food Events this Weekend: Summer of Love, Bloody Marys, Alligator Tasting, and Christmas in July

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include summer lovin', bloody marys, a taste of Christmas in July, complimentary alligator tasting, and KC Matinee brunch at Kuba Cabana.
The "Flower Power" punch at the Wharf Miami.
Photo courtesy of the Wharf Miami
The Wharf is Ready to Give You a Summer Full of Love
This weekend the Wharf will bring the "Summer of Love" to Miami. The event will have two drink specials all weekend long: the "Flower Power" punch for $10 and bottles of Maison Marcel rosé for $35. "Far out Friday" will kick off the event with $1 Wharf lagers and $3 wine by the glass specials from 4 to 7 p.m. "Totally Stellar Sunday" will be your last chance to boogie while getting half-priced mojito pitchers from noon to 4 p.m. After 6 p.m. the venue becomes 21 and over. July 29-31, at 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; Admission is free. Complimentary RSVP at wharfmiami.com/events.
Hutong has you covered when it comes to bloody marys.
Photo courtesy of Hutong Miami
The Bloody Marys are Ready
Hutong Miami has found the perfect drink for you to sip while enjoying its "Bubbles and Bao" brunch. The self-proclaimed "over-the top" bloody mary comes in three different flavors: Hutong’s classic bloody mary, bloody wasabi mary, and bloody truffle mary. The classic includes horseradish and is garnished with celery, green olives stuffed with blue cheese and wrapped in cucumber, and a lemon wedge. Hutong's bloody wasabi brings more spice to the drink and is garnished with herbs, a wasabi dollop, whole black peppercorns, and crushed black and red pepper rim. The bloody truffle mary is garnished with dried Szechuan peppers, shaved truffle, whole okra, and a sesame seed rim. Noon to 3 p.m. Sundays at 600 Brickell Ave., Miami; hutong-miami.com
Smoked mojo alligator
Photo courtesy of Munch Miami
Complimentary Mojo Alligator Tasting
BBQ & Craft Co, a barbecue restaurant in the heart of Brickell, will offer guests a complimentary Alligator Tasting this Saturday. The nine-foot mojo alligator will be smoked whole and served to guests during the tasting. Guests will also get to enjoy live music from Chopper and the Boogiemen. While you are there, try some of BBQ & Craft's own signature line of barbecue sauces and a selection of over 25 beers from South Florida breweries. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at 947 Brickell Ave., Miami; opentable.com reservations are recommended.
The Christmas in July brunch at Beaker & Gray
Photo by Ruben Cabrera
A Taste of Christmas in July
Beaker & Gray believes you shouldn't have to wait until December for holiday cheer, so they will host a Christmas in July celebration. The brunch experience will start with a welcome cocktail, the "Christmas Kiss," and will include maple ham, honey-glazed breakfast sausage, sourdough bread with pumpkin butter and cranberry jam, and more. The location will also be decorated with stockings, ornaments, and even a mistletoe kissing booth to bring the Christmas spirit in July. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at 2637 N Miami Ave, Miami; 305-699-2637; Tickets are $49 per person at resy.com.
Brunch goes into party mode at Kuba Cabana.
Kuba Cabana presents KC Matinee Brunch
KC Matinee Brunch at Kuba Cabana
Kuba Cabana has revamped its brunch menu and recently introduced the "KC Matinee" brunch. The matinee is a Cuban day party with a nightlife feel to it. The new menu includes beef carpaccio, ceviche from the raw bar, and various salads and appetizers. For drinks, guests can enjoy unlimited mimosas and Cubanitas. Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, at 3450 NW 83rd Ave. #140, Doral and 401 Biscayne Blvd., Suite R106, Miami; kubamiami.com
