Miami Food Events This Week: Jefferson's Ocean & Oyster, Downtown Jam Sessions, and More

click to enlarge Jefferson's Ocean & Oyster Event with signature Balan's Jefferson's cocktail Photo courtesy of 52Chefs

Jefferson's Ocean & Oyster Event at Balan's

click to enlarge Saloni bar by Mekari might be the place to go on a Wednesday! Photo courtesy of Stillwater & Co

Cocktails and Live Music at Saloni Bar by Mekari

click to enlarge Brand new menu from Playa Photo courtesy of the Louis Collection

Playa is Launching a New Lunch Menu

click to enlarge Happy hour at the Katherine by chef Timon Balloo Photo courtesy of the Katherine

Happy Hour at the Katherine