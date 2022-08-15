Miami Food Events This Week: Jefferson's Ocean & Oyster, Downtown Jam Sessions, and More

This week's food and drink events across Miami include a Jefferson's Ocean & Oyster event, Downtown Jam Sessions, Playa's new lunch menu, and the Katherine's happy hour.
Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]
.
click to enlarge
Jefferson's Ocean & Oyster Event with signature Balan's Jefferson's cocktail
Photo courtesy of 52Chefs
Jefferson's Ocean & Oyster Event at Balan's
Balan's will host a special event alongside Jefferson's Bourbon ambassador, Robert Ferrara. Guests will be greeted with the signature Balan's Jefferson's cocktail, then Ferrara will share some insights on bourbon. The tasting experience includes Jefferson's small-batch bourbon, Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea bourbon, and Jefferson's Ocean Rye double barrel, all paired with seasonal oysters. 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, at 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; Tickets cost $45 via exploretock.com. Event is exclusively 21 and over.
click to enlarge
Saloni bar by Mekari might be the place to go on a Wednesday!
Photo courtesy of Stillwater & Co
Cocktails and Live Music at Saloni Bar by Mekari
The new Saloni Bar by Mekari is an intimate bar adjacent to Mekari Greek Bistro. The bar has launched a Greek-inspired cocktail menu with hints of fruits, spice, and herbs, and the help of local cocktail consultant Vanessa Serrano. The cocktails include the "Milo Spritz" and a lemongrass clerico. On Wednesday evenings, the bar hosts a weekly "Downtown Jam Sessions" with local artist Wizzmer
and guest musicians. 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at 140 SE First Ave, Miami; salonibymeraki.com.
click to enlarge
Brand new menu from Playa
Photo courtesy of the Louis Collection
Playa is Launching a New Lunch Menu
Executive chef Jon Wilson has curated a new lunch menu of Mediterranean classics with a Southern twist for Playa. To start your meal, new appetizers include roasted shishito peppers, lamb skewers, cajun crab cakes, and grilled octopus & baby fennel salad. The raw bar now has ahi tuna tartare and new main dishes include pasta with mussels and chicken & mushroom risotto. The menu also features new soups, salads, and desserts. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; Reservations via opentable.com
click to enlarge
Happy hour at the Katherine by chef Timon Balloo
Photo courtesy of the Katherine
Happy Hour at the Katherine
The Katherine has recently launched a happy hour menu for guests to enjoy. The drink specials include $4 beer; $5 house red, white, rosé and sparkling wine; $5 cocktails; and half off of the daily selection of wine bottles. The snacks range from $4 to $11 and include Indian-style street corn, Mexican shrimp cocktail, and loaded clam chowder fries. 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, at 723 E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; thekatherinerestaurant.com