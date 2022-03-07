Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Big Buns, Pollo Campero, and Whitmans

March 7, 2022 8:00AM

Big Buns Damn Good Burgers has opened in Fort Lauderdale.
South Florida's latest round of openings includes the first South Florida location for Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, the addition of a Pollo Campero digital kitchen, and New York-based Whitmans.

Big Buns Damn Good Burgers

301 SW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-686-8182
eatbigbuns.com

Thompson Hospitality president and founder Warren Thompson has opened a Fort Lauderdale outpost of his Big Buns Damn Good Burgers chain. The fast-casual dining spot offers a variety of burgers, sandwiches, bowls, and sides from the "frickin’ good" chicken prepared with fried chicken, avocado, shredded lettuce, dill pickles, and topped with buttermilk herb ranch to the "Hot & Hefe," an Angus beef burger topped with pepper jack cheese, avocado, grilled habanero, serrano house pico de gallo, and sriracha aioli. Don't miss the restaurant's over-the-top milkshakes, including the "Unicorn," a made-to-order strawberry shake with rainbow sprinkles, sour-sugar candy twists, and marshmallows. Open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Pollo Campero

955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
833-226-7376
us.campero.com

Pollo Campero, a fast-casual chain that began as a family-owned restaurant in Guatemala, has opened a digital kitchen in Miami Beach. Founded in 1971, Campero offers a menu based on family recipes. The main attraction: chicken, available as hand-breaded fried chicken or citrus-infused grilled chicken. The new location, open for pick-up and delivery only, serves the chain's full menu. To celebrate the grand opening, guests receive 50 percent off their order buy using the code "50MIA." Delivery is free for all orders over $15.
Whitmans New York

959 West Ave., Miami Beach
786-360-1363
whitmansnyc.com

Whitmans New York, a restaurant with a name inspired by the poet Walt Whitman, has opened a new location in Miami Beach. The menu highlights burgers but also serves a variety of Americana-inspired fare from cheesesteaks to ice cream. Don't miss the "Juicy Lucy," two short rib beef-blend patties pinched together around a scoop of pimiento cheese. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
