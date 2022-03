New Restaurants to Try This Week: Big Buns, Pollo Campero, and Whitmans

[email protected]

click to enlarge An over-the-top milkshake at Big Buns Damn Good Burgers Photo courtesy of Thompson Hospitality

Big Buns Damn Good Burgers 301 SW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-686-8182

eatbigbuns.com

click to enlarge Pollo Campero has opened a digital delivery kitchen in Miami Beach. Photo courtesy of Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero 955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

833-226-7376

us.campero.com

click to enlarge The Juicy Lucy burger from Whitmans New York Photo courtesy of Whitmans New York

Whitmans New York 959 West Ave., Miami Beach

786-360-1363

whitmansnyc.com

South Florida's latest round of openings includes the first South Florida location for Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, the addition of a Pollo Campero digital kitchen, and New York-based Whitmans.Thompson Hospitality president and founder Warren Thompson has opened a Fort Lauderdale outpost of his Big Buns Damn Good Burgers chain. The fast-casual dining spot offers a variety of burgers, sandwiches, bowls, and sides from the "frickin’ good" chicken prepared with fried chicken, avocado, shredded lettuce, dill pickles, and topped with buttermilk herb ranch to the "Hot & Hefe," an Angus beef burger topped with pepper jack cheese, avocado, grilled habanero, serrano house pico de gallo, and sriracha aioli. Don't miss the restaurant's over-the-top milkshakes, including the "Unicorn," a made-to-order strawberry shake with rainbow sprinkles, sour-sugar candy twists, and marshmallows.Pollo Campero, a fast-casual chain that began as a family-owned restaurant in Guatemala, has opened a digital kitchen in Miami Beach. Founded in 1971, Campero offers a menu based on family recipes. The main attraction: chicken, available as hand-breaded fried chicken or citrus-infused grilled chicken. The new location, open for pick-up and delivery only, serves the chain's full menu. To celebrate the grand opening, guests receive 50 percent off their order buy using the code "50MIA." Delivery is free for all orders over $15.Whitmans New York, a restaurant with a name inspired by the poet Walt Whitman, has opened a new location in Miami Beach . The menu highlights burgers but also serves a variety of Americana-inspired fare from cheesesteaks to ice cream. Don't miss the "Juicy Lucy," two short rib beef-blend patties pinched together around a scoop of pimiento cheese.