Stone Crabs, Hogwharf, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge Stone crab, stone crab, stone crab, stone crab, stone crab! Photo courtesy of Joe's Stone Crab

Joe's Stone Crab Opens This Weekend

click to enlarge Get schooled at Hogwharf. Photo courtesy of Breakwater Hospitality Group

Hogwharf at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale

click to enlarge Yardbird's chicken and waffles Photo courtesy of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Yardbird Celebrates ten Years in Miami Beach

click to enlarge The breakfast báhn-mì from Phuc Yea is part of its new brunch-menu rollout. Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Brunch at Phuc Yea

click to enlarge Inside Showfields on Lincoln Road. Photo by Karli Evans

Cocktalian Speakeasy at Showfields

This weekend, stone crab season returns to Miami with the reopening of Joe's in Miami Beach. Plus, get schooled at Hogwharf, and Yardbird in Miami Beach celebrates ten years with a menu of throwback dishes.On Friday, Joe's Stone Crab opens for its 108th season . The Miami Beach restaurant, which has been around longer than the city in which it resides, opens for dinner at 5 p.m. sharp, with the bar opening at 4 p.m. for people who want to get a leg up on securing a table (and a drink while they wait). If you're still wary about dining in, Joe's Take Away, located right next door, serves the same stone crabs to-go. Order claws and sides and take them one block to the beach for the ultimate social distancing picnic.The Wharf Fort Lauderdale is turning into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry this weekend. Harry Potter fans can delight in magical drinks like a rum-spike Butterbeer ($10). The weekend is filled with live entertainment, giveaways, and (of course) plenty of photo ops for the 'Gram. Admission is free but you can RSVP at eventbrite and receive a free Hogwharf scarf.Yardbird in Miami Beach is celebrating ten years with the "Throwback to 2011" menu, available tonight (Friday). Featuring three original dishes from the restaurant's inaugural opening in 2011, enjoy melons and cheese ($22), a roasted pumpkin dish ($16), and a dry-aged strip steak ($65). Plus, beverage director Daniel Grajewski is behind an anniversary cocktail ($18), which is available for the month of October. The drink includes 10-year aged rye whiskey and smoked green tea ($18)Spend your Sunday at Phuc Yea, and enjoy a selection of crave-worthy brunch dishes. Highlights include "Biskits ’n Gravy," which includes buttermilk biscuits paired with andouille and Chinese sausage gravy served with a fried egg; a "Salt ’n Peppa" shrimp croissant loaded with crispy-fried popcorn shrimp, house pickles, and sriracha aioli on a Flour & Weirdoughs croissant; a breakfast banh mi with roasted pork and fried egg, topped with sriracha aioli; and the Coca-Cola glazed duck confit and waffles. Shareable drinks for the table range from the "Phuong’s Den," a riff on a spicy margarita made with jalapeño-infused, tequila, vermouth, cucumber, cilantro, lime, and kimchee chili rim; to the "Queen’s Bee Potion," Phuc Yea’s version of a guava daiquiri.Complimentary happy hour, anyone? Hosted by Diageo at Showfields on Lincoln Road, the Cocktalian Speakeasy will serve complimentary cocktails crafted by skilled mixologists, including signature drinks like the "Crown Royal Apple Fuego" and the "Cîroc Blue Storm."