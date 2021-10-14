Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

Joe's Stone Crab Opens for the Season

October 14, 2021 8:00AM

Joe's Stone Crab opens today, October 15, for its 108th season.
Joe's Stone Crab opens today, October 15, for its 108th season. Photo courtesy of Joe's Stone Crab
On Friday, October 15, Joe's Stone Crab opens for its 108th season around the Sun.

The Miami Beach restaurant, which has been around longer than the city in which it resides, opens for dinner at 5 p.m. sharp, with the bar opening at 4 p.m. for people who want to get a leg up on securing a table (and a drink while they wait).

The opening, of course, coincides with the official start of the 2021-22 stone crab season. Stephen Sawitz, chief operating officer of Joe's (and the great-grandson of the restaurant's founder) is looking forward to a bounty of claws. "We are bullish on this year’s season," Sawitz says. "Of course, we never know until opening day what we will get, but initial feedback looks promising and we always enter our new seasons hopeful and excited to see that first catch."

Sawitz says that, instead of a new menu or new cocktails, the best thing he can do for loyal patrons is to serve them a "huge slice of normal." That means that, while many of the COVID precautions from last year will remain in place — including enhanced cleaning and encouraged social distancing — the process will be less "visible and intrusive" on the experience of eating at Joe's.  "We are committed to making our patrons feel safe, secure, and normal by providing the great food and great service they've come to know and rely on for 108 seasons," Sawitz says.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Although Joe's has added back some tables and seating capacity that were lost last season, it will remain at below capacity. In addition, the restaurant will also accept a limited number of table reservations nightly through resy.com — a policy that was implemented for the first time in Joe's history last year during the height of the pandemic to assist in social distancing. 

And, with all the new faces that have moved to Miami in the past few months, there might actually be some newcomers to Joe's.

Sawitz has some advice for any first-timers: "New guests should come knowing there's something for everyone on the menu."

Translation: Joe's serves a large range of seafood dishes, along with aged USDA Prime steaks. And, of course, Joe's famous fried chicken — a bargain at just under nine bucks an order.

A trip to Joe's wouldn't be complete without cracking open some sweet stone crab claws. Sawitz suggests taking your time to savor them.

"Every server is prepared to show guests how to eat stone crabs, so don't be shy in asking for a quick tutorial on the delicacy," the Joe's executive suggests.

If you're still wary about dining in, Joe's Take Away, located right next door, serves the same stone crabs to-go. Order claws and sides and take them one block to the beach for the ultimate social distancing picnic.

Joe's Stone Crab. 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-0365; joesstonecrab.com. Opens for the season on Friday, October 15, for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Open for lunch starting Saturday, October 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.and then Thursday through Sunday thereafter (closed for lunch Monday through Wednesday). Joe's Takeaway is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (closed Monday).
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Fall Arts Issue

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation