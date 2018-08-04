Miami Spice 2018 Survival Guide

Miami Spice is here!

The two-month promotion kicked off just a few days ago, with prix fixe menus for some of the area's best restaurants at the reduced price of $23 for lunch and brunch, and $39 for dinner.

The Miami Spice program was created 17 years ago by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau as a way to promote area restaurants to visitors and locals during the city's hotter and slower months. Since its inception, the promotion has grown from 40 participating restaurants to more than 240 and counting.

With all those eateries, it can be daunting to find the perfect place to start your Spice journey. Don't fret — just use this handy survival guide for the best places to dine.

Planta makes its Miami Spice debut. Courtesy of Planta

Miami Spice 2018: Here's the Full List of Participating Restaurants. For the first time ever, Miami Spice will participate with Slow Food Miami, the local nonprofit that recognizes restaurants and businesses that practice sustainability and authenticity in their food and beverage programs. The Spice website will note the restaurants that have earned Slow Food's Snail of Approval.

Courtesy Stubborn Seed

The Ten Best Miami Spice 2018 Restaurants. At Red the Steakhouse in Miami Beach, a shrimp cocktail, a petite filet mignon, and an apple pie garnished with a dollop of vanilla glaze and salted caramel sauce costs less than a single rib eye.

EXPAND Corsair brunch items Courtesy of Corsair

Miami Spice 2018: Five New Restaurants for Brunch. For the second year, Spice offers brunch menus at select restaurants, including Essensia, Fooq's, and Peacock Garden Bistro. Participating spots will serve three-course meals Saturdays and/or Sundays for $23 (tax, tip, and beverages not included). Here are five new restaurants offering Spice brunch this year.

La Centrale Photo by Karli Evans

Miami Spice 2018: The Best Freebies and Deals. When planning for Spice, keep an eye out for these nine restaurants that will give you more bang for your buck through added perks such as free prosecco and house-made sangria, complimentary fourth courses, and discounted drinks.

Order Planta's house burger during Miami Spice. Courtesy of Planta

Five New Restaurants to Try During Miami Spice 2018. This year, more than 240 eateries, including two dozen new spots, will offer Miami Spice menus. Among them are David Grutman's vegan restaurant, Planta; Jose Mendin's Habitat; and Helene Henderson's farm-to-table spot, Malibu Farm.

Blue Ribbon Sushi

Miami Spice 2018: Ten Restaurants for Sushi and Sashimi. Since its inception, Spice has grown to include hundreds of participating restaurants across Miami-Dade County. Here are menu highlights from ten of this year's restaurants offering sushi, sashimi, and other raw-fish dishes.